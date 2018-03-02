Female Entrepreneurs

More From This Topic

6 Disadvantages Confronting Female Entrepreneurs Seeking Venture Capital

Women found their voice in the #MeToo movement. So, why can't they get their startups funded?
Devishobha Chandramouli | 4 min read
More Women Are Entering Franchising -- and It's Changing the Industry

Women are buying franchises at a rate far faster than men. Now the industry is asking itself: Why?
Kris Frieswick | 11 min read
How Reflexively Apologizing for Everything All the Time Undermines Your Career
Female Leaders

How can you inspire confidence if you are constantly saying you're sorry for doing your job?
Brittany Larsen | 3 min read
8 Quotes From Shark Tank's Lori Greiner That Will Make You Proud to be An Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

Inspiration from the woman of Shark Tank on how to start, and succeed, at being your own boss.
Emily Conklin | 3 min read
Why the (Entrepreneurial) Future is Female
Gender Bias

Women own only 5 percent of startups. So, when we talk about inequality, how about talking about women entrepreneurs?
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 7 min read
Celebrate Native American Heritage Month by Meeting These 7 Fantastic Female Business Leaders
Entrepreneurs

Take a look at what these amazing women are up to. You can learn from their leadership.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
Challenges Unique to the Entrepreneurial Woman
Women Entrepreneurs

Sarah Landrum | 5 min read
Family Is What Drives This Entrepreneur Whose Company Has Sold More Than 1 Million Products
Leader Board

Chatbooks' Vanessa Quigley is not only running a scaling business, but she's also a mother of seven.
Rose Leadem | 15+ min read
Corporate Politics and Toxic Environments Are the Real Reasons Women Are 'Leaning Out'
Women Entrepreneurs

Corporations complain there is not enough talent, even as they ignore work environments that drive away women in their career prime.
Felena Hanson | 7 min read
Powerful Women Never Let Other People's Expectations Define Them
Women Entrepreneurs

It's your life. Don't wait to live your truth.
Patti Fletcher | 5 min read
