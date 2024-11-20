Faye Williams, founder of Flabbergast, reflects on her entrepreneurial journey, from the launch of her company to its current success. She outlines the mission behind the creative marketing agency, and how its innovative approach distinguishes it in the market. Faye also shares the valuable lessons she's learned along the way and discusses the advantages of attending The Business Show, including networking, learning, and growth opportunities. Looking ahead, the entrepreneur outlines her vision for Flabbergast's future, focusing on adapting to industry changes and leveraging emerging technologies like AI to stay competitive.