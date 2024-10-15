Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When we think about the tech industry, our minds immediately go to the names we hear all the time — Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook, Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, and Evan Spiegel. Their achievements deserve recognition, that's without question, but there's room at the table for others to share the spotlight.

As we celebrate Black History Month, I want to shine a light on the Black women who are flying under the radar of recognition, but breaking boundaries, and smashing glass ceilings in the worlds of coding, gaming, artificial intelligence (AI), software development, and FinTech. Despite the obstacles they've faced, they're paving the way for the changemakers of the future.

As a Black woman in technology and gaming myself, and as someone who created a product designed to empower young minds in the Black community, I know just how important representation is. It's essential for young people — especially young girls — to see women who look like them innovating at the highest levels. Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) has always had a gender problem, we know that, but it's also had a monumental diversity problem.

Here are just a few of the incredible women who are revolutionizing the tech world of today, for a more positive, diverse, inclusive, and pioneering future:

1. Ayesha Ofori:

Ayesha Ofori previously held roles in Morgan Stanley's Real Estate Investing and Investment Banking teams, and at Goldman Sachs, where she was an Executive Director and Private Wealth Adviser to ultra-high net worth individuals, but is now the trailblazing founder of Propelle, a platform dedicated to closing the wealth gap, by educating and empowering women to build generational wealth through property investment.

Propelle is backed by Google, Atomico, and Goldman Sachs, and has facilitated millions of pounds worth of property transactions — she has been instrumental in educating women about the importance of financial independence.

2. June Angelides MBE:

June Angelides is the founder of Mums in Tech, a coding school that empowers mothers to learn how to code and break into the tech space, meaning they can make a better income, while having more flexibility to accommodate their needs as a parent. She's also a venture capitalist (VC) at Samos Investments, supporting diverse startup founders.

June's work is all about showing women, especially mothers, that they don't have to choose between family and a fulfilling career. Her mission is to build more inclusive pathways into what is usually a difficult industry, ensuring that underrepresented groups have the tools and opportunities to thrive.

3. Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon

Dr Anne-Marie co-founded STEMettes, an organization inspiring girls to get involved in STEM. A true child prodigy, she passed her A-levels at just 11 and went on to earn a master's degree in mathematics and computer science from Oxford at a record-setting young age.

Anne-Marie's work today is all about promoting gender diversity in STEM, and she's doing it through mentorship, education and powerful leadership. She's proof that not only can girls break into tech, but they can absolutely excel at it.

Anne-Marie's achievements at such a young age really hit home for me. My daughter Alyssa is my co-founder and has been instrumental in the success of Frobelles – she's now an award-winning entrepreneur at just 12 years old and wants to inspire other kids to be the change they wish to see. Representation really is key.

4. Charlene Hunter MBE:

Charlene Hunter is a pioneer in software engineering, and the founder of Coding Black Females, the largest network of Black women in tech in the UK. With over 1500 members and counting, her organization provides a supportive community, offering mentorship, workshops, and opportunities for Black women to connect, learn and grow in an industry that is frightfully underrepresented.

5. Dr. Maggie Aderin-Pocock DBE:

No list about groundbreaking women in STEM would be complete without Dr. Maggie Aderin-Pocock, a leading space scientist and educator whose groundbreaking work in developing space exploration instruments has pushed the boundaries of what we know about the universe today.

One of her most notable achievements is her work on the development of the optical instruments for the Gemini Telescope in Chile, one of the largest and most powerful telescopes in the world. Her instruments have allowed astronomers to capture images from deep space with unprecedented clarity.

Maggie is also a passionate advocate for STEM education, especially for young girls and underrepresented groups. Her ability to break down complex scientific concepts and inspire the next generation of scientists has earned her a well-deserved damehood.

6. Joy Buolamwini:

Joy is an AI expert and activist who founded the Algorithmic Justice League, an

organization that exposes and combats bias in artificial intelligence. Her groundbreaking work focuses on the ethical implications of AI, showing how machine learning systems can perpetuate racial and gender biases.

Joy's a true force to be reckoned with, pushing tech giants to be more transparent, accountable, and proactive in making positive changes. Her activism is shaping the future of AI, ensuring that it's not just powerful, but fair and just.

7. Deborah Okenla:

Deborah Okenla is the powerhouse behind YSYS (Your Startup, Your Story), a social impact community that supports diverse, early-stage startup founders. Under Deborah's leadership, YSYS has grown to over 5,000 members and has helped generate millions in revenue for startups by providing mentorship, investment opportunities, and access to top talent – her mission is to create a more inclusive startup ecosystem where underrepresented founders, particularly women of color, can thrive.

Deborah has been named one of the UK's Top 100 Black and Minority Ethnic Leaders in Technology by the Financial Times, she sits on the advisory board for AND Digital, Coders of Colour, DCMS Digital Council, and the No.10 Innovation Fellowship Programme.

These women aren't just trailblazers, they're proving that innovation doesn't just come from the usual places. It comes from diversity, inclusion, and from fresh perspectives - they're creating a wider industry that's more representative of the world we live in.

They're not just opening doors; they're making sure they stay open for the generations to come.