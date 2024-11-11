Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Angela Patton, the founder of Eve Biology, a London based health and wellness company, opens up about turning her own health struggles into a nutrition brand for women, tackling the ups and downs of starting a business, and sharing the lessons she's learned along the way.

What inspired you to start your business?

Like many women, I was hit hard by hormonal symptoms, anxiety, heart palpitations, weight gain, and brain fog all eroded my mental and physical confidence. I didn't feel like myself anymore and knew that something had to change, but I wasn't sure what. Rather than opting for antidepressants or following advice to slow down and take a less demanding job, I turned to exercise, herbal supplements, shakes, and vitamins to manage my weight and symptoms.

While these approaches worked, juggling multiple products became overwhelming, especially with the demands of a busy life and career. That's when I realised there was a gap in the market for a streamlined, simple solution that provided the nutrition and benefits women like me needed. This is how Eve Biology was born. It's not just any old shake, it's a product designed to make life easier and help women feel like themselves again. I've never looked back.

What was your biggest challenge and how did you overcome it?

Our biggest challenge at the start of Eve Biology was finding the right team to help us create a product that truly delivered value and made a real difference for women. Developing a meal replacement shake that not only tastes great but also meets all the necessary nutritional standards was no small task, but I knew it would be worth the effort. We needed to ensure the formula complied with European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) guidelines for weight control, included clinically proven prebiotic fibre, enhanced vitamins, and remained allergen-free. To do that, we needed not only skilled people but also those who believed in the vision of something special.

We overcame this by securing a specialist team, even on a tight budget, by presenting our broader vision for Eve Biology. We weren't just launching a product; we were building a nutrition brand for women in midlife. While it was a challenge, it's been instrumental in shaping our success. Now, we have an exceptional team and, most importantly, women are seeing the results they've been searching for, proving that overcoming challenges makes us stronger.

How did you secure your initial funding?

To be confirmed ! We have been approached by investment companies and worked with an investment broker to refine how we communicate our current traction and growth plans. FounderCatalyst helped us position ourselves as an attractive investment opportunity. This is an ongoing journey, and one we are embracing as we work to help more women thrive, not just survive, as they grow older.

How do you handle failure or setbacks?

I handle setbacks by first understanding what went wrong and why, and then using those insights to move forward. Mistakes and unexpected outcomes are inevitable, but I see them as opportunities to learn and improve. Instead of dwelling on them, I take the lessons, adapt, and keep pushing ahead. It's important not to be too hard on yourself or focus on things you can't change. Experience is the best teacher, and each setback is a step closer to success.

What advice would you give to someone starting their own business?

Focus on creating the best product or experience possible and start testing it with your target audience as early as you can. While we were still in the formulation stage, we began asking women if they'd buy our product. Questions like, "If there was a meal replacement shake that could help control your weight, target menopause symptoms, and support gut health, would you be interested?" provided invaluable insight.

Once we had the final product, we invited women from our target market to test it and share their feedback. We learned so much from those testing groups, and that input was key to refining and improving what we offer. I would also say, as hard as it is, don't wait for perfection; make a start, get feedback, learn, and adapt early.

How do you stay motivated during tough times?

I make a point of setting aside time for tasks or meetings I genuinely enjoy. These moments lift my spirits and often spark fresh ideas when I feel stuck or overwhelmed. Connecting with trusted colleagues and fellow founders is also invaluable. It's a great reminder that most challenges aren't unique and hearing how others have navigated similar situations can be both motivating and reassuring.Surrounding yourself with a supportive network makes all the difference.

Tips for achieving success:

Prioritise your foundations

Identify what you need to feel and perform at your best, whether it's time for self-care, staying organised, or maintaining a work-life balance. Make these non-negotiable.

Invest in relationships

Build strong, trusting connections with suppliers, colleagues, and partners. This journey can be tough, and doing it alone makes it even harder. Having a support system to rely on is invaluable, not only for your business but also for your peace of mind. Plus, they'll be there to celebrate your success when you hit those milestones that seemed so distant at the start.

Embrace not knowing everything

Don't be afraid to admit when you don't have all the answers. It's perfectly fine to ask for help and lean on the expertise of others. This isn't a weakness—it's a strength.

