Why The Construction Industry Must Ditch its Damaging "Take-Make-Dispose" Model if its to Meet Ambitious Net-Zero Targets

As COP29 raises the stakes on climate action, with new goals attached to its "Buildings Breakthrough" initiative, construction needs to focus on the real underlying problems and consider whether relying on technology is really the silver bullet it thinks it is.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With the clock ticking down to 2050, when the world is set to meet its ambitious net-zero goals, the construction industry's reliance on a "take-make-dispose" model has been identified as a significant barrier. This wasteful approach is not unique to construction but is emblematic of many sectors, including consumer technology.

While industry players often boast about technological innovations in property, we're simply shifting problems from one area to another, rather than solving them. Even last year's COP28 made it clear: without deep, structural change, our sector will continue to be a drain on our planet's resources.

COP28 VS. COP29:

COP28 set the tone for a global rethink when it comes to construction, introducing the "Buildings

Breakthrough" initiative and calling for new construction to have near-zero emissions by 2030. We're currently responsible for a staggering 39% of all CO₂ emissions globally – in the UK alone, the construction sector contributes 32% of all waste sent to landfill.

What we need to realise is that the environmental impact of property development extends way beyond initial construction. Maintenance, energy consumption, and technological upkeep contribute heavily to the environmental toll over a building's lifetime – as do the precious metals used in cooling systems and tech gadgets that eventually end up in landfill.

COP29, currently taking place in Baku, has highlighted these ongoing issues, pressing industries to integrate sustainable, circular models that will endure beyond the first few years of occupancy. In short, we need to be building far more efficiently, from the ground up, and consider this in every step of the process.

Technology: Innovation or environmental burden?

One major issue in construction is the increasing reliance on technology in building design and operation. Technology should indeed enhance processes, helping us work more economically as builders, but the buildings themselves should be designed first and foremost for comfort, efficiency, and longevity.

Hi-tech systems might provide clients with short-term ease, but they come with a cost. Systems inevitably require ongoing maintenance and, when they fail, they're expensive to replace – and the cost to the planet is even greater once they inevitably end up in landfill.

Technology's rapid advancement, combined with rising consumer demand and shorter product life cycles, has made e-waste (anything with a battery or plug) a prevalent cause for environmental concern. According to the World Economic Forum, consumption of natural resources, used in anything from aircon units to cladding, is set to increase by 60% by 2060 compared to 2020.

Reports show that 10-15% of materials even delivered to construction sites end up as waste. To make meaningful progress, we must embrace circular economy principles, focusing on designing buildings that last, utilising materials that can be repurposed or recycled, and considering the building's entire lifecycle from the outset – the majority of materials should be able to re-enter the system instead of being taken to the tip.

So, what's new at COP29?

The "Buildings Breakthrough" initiative announced at COP28 aimed to make low-emission buildings a global norm, but COP29's discussions have extended beyond that vision, urging industries to act decisively, backed by policy changes and financial incentives. Countries are now under pressure to include construction decarbonisation in their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) with binding timelines, and the construction sector is expected to adopt these changes on a global scale.

Data shows that the adoption of circular economy principles could slash construction waste by 50% and reduce material costs by 20%, proving that sustainability isn't just beneficial for the environment—it's financially viable. Furthermore, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's research indicates that adopting circularity in urban environments could reduce emissions by up to 45%, presenting a clear path for construction companies that are ready to evolve.

Rethinking our role as builders, architects, and developers

A growing number of companies, including my own, are experimenting with sustainable materials like carbon-absorbing concrete, hempcrete, and reclaimed steel. These materials, though more complex to source, can drastically reduce a building's environmental impact for the long haul.

Similarly, architects are now designing for "deconstruction" rather than demolition, ensuring that materials can be disassembled and reused at the end of a building's lifecycle rather than becoming landfill waste.

The bottom line: Building a better future together

As COP29 has reinforced, the responsibility to protect our planet doesn't just rest on one individual, one company, or even one country. It's a collective effort, and our industry has a pivotal role to play. By rethinking our approach and recognising the immense power we have to shape the future, we can build a world that meets today's needs without sacrificing our planet for future generations.

The path ahead will require commitment and creativity, and some may write this off as "woke" but the rewards will be more than work it. Plus, I truly believe that old school companies thatnrefuse to join this plight will eventually have their hands tied – because dinosaurs are best left in the past.