Bio

Hannah Tsurkan is founder of, which is not only building beautiful, mindful properties from the ground up, it also operates as a luxury interior design concierge - utilising Hannah's contacts in interiors, fine art, antiques, and at global auction houses, to find rare, vintage pieces to restore and upcycle for the finishing touches. It's full spectrum design, from Z to A.Hannah actually started her career in jewellery design (coming from a long line of jewellers in Tallin), before going into fine art, then construction and design. Jewellers work with the tiniest of details, which she feels is a transferrable skill that gives her the edge when it comes to redesigning London’s prime central and beyond.By reusing and reshaping materials in the very beginning, and upcycling vintage finds at the very end, Hannah’s company, Agora Project Management, ensures that it’s not only doing its part to mitigate its environmental impact - but it also ensures that every project tells a story, with soul and history fused into every space. When Hannah does use new materials, or creates new furniture for clients, everything is designed for longevity.