The Executive Selection: Repossi Holiday Collection Each of the pieces in the line showcases meticulous craftsmanship that's certain to help you make a style statement this festive season.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Repossi

Italian jewelry house Repossi has unveiled its Holiday Collection for this year, with each of the pieces in the line showcasing meticulous craftsmanship that's certain to help you make a style statement this festive season. For starters, consider the timeless Antifer collection, whose pieces mimic the shape of the cliffs of Antifer in Normandy, France.

Image courtesy Repossi.

There's also Berbere, which features the repetition of a minimalist gold line to be worn as a second skin (which, by the way, is a reinterpretation of the Berbere Tuareg multi-line tattoos), and Blast, a modern and bold tribute to tribal stacked bangles, enhanced by a floating diamond.

Image courtesy Repossi.

Last but not the least is the Serti Sur Vide collection, which reinvents iconic jewelry classics, like the solitaire ring- here, the diamond is set on a hidden structure, and floats on the skin as in a magnetic levitation.

