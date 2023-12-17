You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

British fragrance brand Thameen London has unveiled Bravi, the latest addition to its Britologne Collection, which has been declared to have been inspired by the world of opera, as well as the human attributes of trust, friendship, and loyalty.

Image courtesy Thameen London.

Presented in Thameen London's signature bottle in clear frosted glass with a magnetic silver cap, Bravi has intoxicating tuberose spiced up with an overdose of ginger, and dramatized with a novel walnut milk accord.

Image courtesy Thameen London.

All of the notes are blended in a manner that accents the tension between them, which makes Bravi, quite simply, an olfactory delight.

Related: The Executive Selection: Penhaligon's Eau De Audacity