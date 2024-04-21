You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

The Executive Selection: Cartier Celebrates 100 Years Of Its Iconic Trinity Collection 2024 sees French luxury house Cartier marking 100 years of its iconic Trinity ring, and it has reeled in celebrities from around the world to celebrate the occasion.

2024 sees French luxury house Cartier marking 100 years of its iconic Trinity ring, and it has reeled in celebrities from around the world to celebrate the occasion.

Indeed, the centenary has led to the release of a campaign film featuring Cartier ambassadors Paul Mescal, JISOO, Yara Shahidi, Jackson Wang, and Labrinth.

Paul Mescal for Cartier. Image courtesy Cartier/Nathaniel Goldberg.

Much like Trinity's triad of rings, they can be seen navigating their paths individually, but, at the same time, in perfect harmony with each other, gracefully traversing an infinite landscape.

Yara Shahidi for Cartier. Image courtesy Cartier/Nathaniel Goldberg.

Meanwhile, Cartier is celebrating 100 years of Trinity by unveiling three new variations of the ring: this includes a cushion-shaped version, a modular version, as well as an XL version. Also, take note: the collection also includes a reissue of the XL bracelet, a true cult piece.

