The Executive Selection: Poison Drop Poison Drop is where you need to go the next time you want to add some bling to your ensemble.

BNGL/Poison Drop.

Billed as "the ultimate destination for trend-setting jewelry that caters to any style, mood, or occasion," Poison Drop is where you need to go the next time you want to add some bling to your ensemble.

Image courtesy Hand Around/Poison Drop.

Maybe it's a statement necklace you're looking for, or perhaps a punchy ring for some pizazz- either way, rest assured that you will find all of the latest style trends catered to in Poison Drop's online jewelry department store.

Image courtesy BNGL/Poison Drop.

Our eyes are on the motivational bracelets from the brand known as BNGL- because, well, we entrepreneurs need those affirmations more than most.

