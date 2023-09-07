Tritiyaa Fine Jewellery Onboards Parineeti Chopra As Investor The brand intends to grow to multiple locations including Bombay, Bangalore and Visakhapatnam

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has announced her investment in Tritiyaa Fine Jewellery, founded by the entrepreneur Kanthi Dutt.

"Jewellery is a treasure that lasts for generations. Happy to partner with a new age jewellery boutique brand. Very excited about this partnership with the young and energetic entrepreneur Kanthi Dutt. This partnership is not just an investment; it's a testament to our shared vision of redefining elegance and style in the jewelry world," said Parineeti Chopra.

Yesterday, Dutt announced his new venture Tritiyaa Fine Jewellery, a jewellery boutique brand, to be opening doors on the 8th of September 2023 in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Commenting on this new venture, Dutt shared, "My love for jewellery defines celebration of life's precious moments. At Tritiyaa, every piece is a masterpiece and each moment is an occasion. We offer a very exclusive gold and diamond jewellery collection, including that of uncuts, victorian, rare precious stones. Our partnership with Parineeti will take Tritiyaa to greater heights and I can't contain my excitement."

Sharing about the association with Parineeti Chopra, he added, "She is a very cheerful and happy person. I was looking for someone who resonates with my style of jewellery. Parineeti being a new bride, she understands how important jewellery is for a bride. We collectively wanted to put our best foot forward in making the day memorable by crafting statement pieces that speak about the bride. Can't wait for Parineeti to show off our collection during her wedding."

As per an official release, the brand intends to grow to multiple locations including Bombay, Bangalore and Visakhapatnam.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Jewelry Partnerships News and Trends Investments

Most Popular

See all
By Emily Rella
Branding

How to Grow Your Brand's Digital Presence from 0 to 100,000 Followers in Just 6 Months

Here's how to embrace the journey from obscurity to prominence and watch your brand soar in just six months.

By Mohamed Elhawary
News and Trends

Jupiter Wagons Ltd. Receives Board Approval To Raise INR 700 Crore Through QIP

As per the company, the fund will be utilized for ramping up wagon manufacturing capacity, new foundry plant at Jabalpur wagon facility and so on

By Teena Jose
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online

Need to know how to make money online as a side gig or new career? Check out this breakdown of the 10 top online money-making methods.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Thought Leaders

5 Strategies of 'Psychological Pricing'

Forget that '$100' pricetag. Try '$99.99' instead.

By Pius Boachie
News and Trends

4 UPI Features Unveiled by RBI Governor At the Global Fintech Fest

Developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the features include credit lines on UPI, UPI Lite X, Tap and Pay, and conversational payments.

By Paromita Gupta