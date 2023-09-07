Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has announced her investment in Tritiyaa Fine Jewellery, founded by the entrepreneur Kanthi Dutt.

"Jewellery is a treasure that lasts for generations. Happy to partner with a new age jewellery boutique brand. Very excited about this partnership with the young and energetic entrepreneur Kanthi Dutt. This partnership is not just an investment; it's a testament to our shared vision of redefining elegance and style in the jewelry world," said Parineeti Chopra.

Yesterday, Dutt announced his new venture Tritiyaa Fine Jewellery, a jewellery boutique brand, to be opening doors on the 8th of September 2023 in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Commenting on this new venture, Dutt shared, "My love for jewellery defines celebration of life's precious moments. At Tritiyaa, every piece is a masterpiece and each moment is an occasion. We offer a very exclusive gold and diamond jewellery collection, including that of uncuts, victorian, rare precious stones. Our partnership with Parineeti will take Tritiyaa to greater heights and I can't contain my excitement."

Sharing about the association with Parineeti Chopra, he added, "She is a very cheerful and happy person. I was looking for someone who resonates with my style of jewellery. Parineeti being a new bride, she understands how important jewellery is for a bride. We collectively wanted to put our best foot forward in making the day memorable by crafting statement pieces that speak about the bride. Can't wait for Parineeti to show off our collection during her wedding."

As per an official release, the brand intends to grow to multiple locations including Bombay, Bangalore and Visakhapatnam.