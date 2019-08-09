My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Workforce of the Future

Engaging the Millennial Workforce

Contrary to what is generally assumed, millennials are highly focused and yearn for a working environment that challenge them to put their best foot forward in everything they do
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Engaging the Millennial Workforce
Image credit: Shutterstock
Contributor
Global HR President, Raymond
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

There exist thousands of assumptions that are associated with the term ‘millennial’, as they are discussed in the context of work culture and organizations. These assumptions hugely differ from ground-reality and facts. Organizations seem surprised as some hard-hitting facts come across their way while they try and understand the millennial generation, who have been fortunate enough to witness the gradual shift towards the digital age. It has become very crucial for organizations to understand this generation and evolve with them. The future belongs to them!

If statistics are to be believed, by the year 2025 the millennials are expected to amount to 75% of the total workforce. India would eventually be beating China as it will have the largest millennial workforce in the world! This would result in an increase in consumption pushing the economy to grow. By 2020, it is estimated that India will be a US $ 3 trillion economy. And in the next five years ( 2025) it could grow to USD $ 5 trillion! 

How Should India Optimize This Data Productively For The Development and Growth of its Economy? 

The answer lies in investing in our invaluable assets, the millennials. Human Resources will have a huge role to play when we talk about investing in a workforce equipped for the future. Human resources is all about understanding people and making them fit in a work culture that helps in their personal growth as well benefits the organization simultaneously. However, organizations would need to reconfigure their DNA to deal with this new reality. 

The Indian work culture is deeply rooted in hierarchy. The one you’re reporting to, would still command the respect, similar to the one commanded by your parents or teachers. But gradually and steadily we are witnessing a shift in the Indian work culture as the millennials have started joining the workplace. The millennials prefer a work culture that is a hierarchy – free and that which leans more towards being role-based. They have ushered in the need to have organizations that do not hire people on the traditional lines of having a number of degrees but the right skill-set apt for the job profile. 

Today’s generation does not appreciate when the freedom to express their individuality is threatened. In recent times, one cannot expect an employee to complete a glorious 25 year run with an organization and follow all the rules laid down by the firm without any queries and oppositions. With the changing times, millennials are constantly in the search of ‘work satisfaction’ and contentment. They do not want a corporate to decide their clothing or control any other aspect of their lives. The freedom to express themselves creatively in both their professional and personal lives is highly valued by them.  

Contrary to what is generally assumed, millennials are highly focused and yearn for a working environment that challenge them to put their best foot forward in everything they do. Organizations that recognize and value their hard work would end up retaining the millennials over a longer period of time. 

What do They Actually Need? 

The millennials are a purpose-driven generation. They search for their purpose at quite an early stage in their life as opposed to their predecessors. Does your organization have a purpose? Is your organization socially responsible? These are some of the questions an organization needs to ask itself if it aims to hire the millennials.  Supporting social causes, being environmentally conscious are some of the things that an organization can associate itself with to make this world a better place. An idea that strongly resonates with the millennials. 

Millennials are going to be the key -players in reviving the Indian economy. They are going to play a pivotal role in the substantial growth and development of the Indian economy in the near future. Hence, it’s the responsibility of the organizations to bring about the desired changes in their respective eco-systems or work cultures that nurture this talent and utilizes their potential. 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Workforce of the Future

Time is Right to Explore, Upgrade and Create the Future Workforce

Workforce of the Future

What's in Store for India's Future Workforce - Can Startups Lead the Way?

Workforce of the Future

College Debt Relief and Affordable Lifetime Learning Are Essential for a Thriving Economy