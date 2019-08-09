What National Entrepreneurship Awards 2019 Hold for Business Enthusiasts and Nation's Economy?

Government flags off entrepreneurship awards 2019 to provide a reputed platform to the deserving entrepreneurs and help them grow and improve the nation's economy

August 9, 2019

India is known for its diversified capabilities and incomparable economy markets. Ever since we know economy, it travels through the thrust and crust carrying nation’s financial growth. Our honorable governments till date have left no stone unturned in rising up the country’s economy structure and the new input in the entrepreneur world by the government started in 2016. It introduced National Entrepreneurship Awards in 2016 and since then, it has been continuing the journey to boost up the new business’ minds and the nation’s economy graph simultaneously.

The fourth edition of the National Entrepreneurship Awards 2019 instituted in a bid to recognize and encourage outstanding Entrepreneurs from our country and catalyses a cultural shift in youth for entrepreneurship by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

What do These Awards Have For the Nation’s Entrepreneurs and Economy Podium?

To hoist the new start up ventures: Business aspirants need financial and government support to upstream their ventures and bring success to it. Government, by organizing and investing in entrepreneurship awards fulfill the basic desire of the new entrepreneurs.

To stabilize the country’s economy: Bringing in ‘Make in India’ process of business, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened the doors of vast opportunities to the people at national and international magnitude. And prove it by organizing awards in this context. It not only boosts up the entrepreneur’s confidence but also helps in stabilizing the country’s GDP growth. By honoring the praiseworthy entrepreneur, they provide him or her chance to invest in the country and elevate its frugality.

To rise up the employment status: While honoring these numerous business minds from across the country, government prioritizes the country’s employment. It advises the meritorious entrepreneur to open doors of employment for the people and raise the graph of employment in the nation.

To expand the business’ reach: National Entrepreneurship Awards help awardees to expand their businesses and extend its reach to the whole country. Doing this brings in the more chances of employment and financial stability in the country

ENCOURAGE YOUTH TOWARDS ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Dr.Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, said, “This year marks the fourth year of running the National Entrepreneurship Awards, and I am gratified by the continued interest of the entrepreneurs in the initiative. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to skill every Indian and encourage the youth towards entrepreneurship has enabled us to launch many such initiatives.

Hon’ble Minister further added“It is heartening to know that our initiatives to involve every part of the country, in our skilling efforts, are delivering on the ground. I look forward to the award ceremony on November 9 where we will get the chance to recognize the top contributors and celebrate their achievements through a milestone event.”