Email

Spend Less Time in Gmail with This Genius Optimization Tool

Your inbox has never been this organized.
Spend Less Time in Gmail with This Genius Optimization Tool
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
2 min read
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Your inbox is either your best friend or your worst enemy. It’s great if you’ve got time to wade through hundreds of emails, create labels and apply custom filters, but many entrepreneurs are too busy to even dream of that.

A bursting inbox is especially unhelpful when you’re trying to organize your startup, and wading through it can sideline your productivity. If you're ready to get it under control, you should check out DarwinMail Pro. This popular app adds on a slew of helpful features to streamline your inbox.

To start, it organizes and sorts your inbox by sender, subject or date with its Bundling feature. The Reminders feature lets you jot down tasks for later, and the Snooze feature lets you snooze emails and take care of them when you have more free time. You can pin, star, mark or delete emails in bulk, and navigate your inbox with Dark mode.

Aside from better organization, DarwinMail also helps you set up email campaigns to maximize your success. Pick from a slew of email templates for events like product launches, feedback, promotions and more, then use them in future emails to save time. If you ever accidentally send an email to the wrong person, you can remove certain content with the face-saving Undo Send feature.

The DarwinMail Pro Lite Plan is available in two subscription options. You can try it out for a year for just $9.99, or commit to a lifetime of inbox organization for only $29.99.

