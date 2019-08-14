My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Video Conferences

This App Customizes Your Background While Conferencing, Presenting, and Interviewing

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This App Customizes Your Background While Conferencing, Presenting, and Interviewing
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The proliferation of video conferencing apps has made arranging meetings with anyone a breeze. If you have to conduct a quick meeting with your team, no longer will you have to book a conference room and talk to everyone face to face. All it takes is your trusty webcam and a reliable app to have a seamless virtual convention.

But as with formal meetings, video conferences still require basic etiquette. For starters, it's vital that you still look presentable, albeit engaging with people through a screen. In addition to dressing your best, you also have to make sure that your background is free from distractions. But clearing your office of clutter can sometimes be tricky if you're in a hurry.

XSplit VCam is a tool that offers cutting-edge background removal, replacement, and blurring without the need for green screens and lighting setups. Ideal for remote work, virtual interviews, meetings, teaching, and even vlogging, it lets you replace your background with whatever image you want. It's compatible with streaming apps like Open Broadcaster Software (OBS), Steamlabs, and XSplit, along with major video chat applications and conferencing solutions including Skype, Slack, Zoom, Google Hangouts, and Discord. Aside from replacing your background, you can also use it to give your webcam a DSLR or Portrait Mode style effect to appear more professional.

A lifetime subscription to XSplit VCam usually costs $49.95, but for a limited time, you can get it on sale for $19.99 — a savings of 59 percent.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Video Conferences

The Biggest Do's and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

Video Conferences

How Workers Really Feel About Video Conferences (Infographic)

Meetings

A Video Call? No Thanks.