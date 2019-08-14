This App Customizes Your Background While Conferencing, Presenting, and Interviewing

August 14, 2019 2 min read

The proliferation of video conferencing apps has made arranging meetings with anyone a breeze. If you have to conduct a quick meeting with your team, no longer will you have to book a conference room and talk to everyone face to face. All it takes is your trusty webcam and a reliable app to have a seamless virtual convention.

But as with formal meetings, video conferences still require basic etiquette. For starters, it's vital that you still look presentable, albeit engaging with people through a screen. In addition to dressing your best, you also have to make sure that your background is free from distractions. But clearing your office of clutter can sometimes be tricky if you're in a hurry.

XSplit VCam is a tool that offers cutting-edge background removal, replacement, and blurring without the need for green screens and lighting setups. Ideal for remote work, virtual interviews, meetings, teaching, and even vlogging, it lets you replace your background with whatever image you want. It's compatible with streaming apps like Open Broadcaster Software (OBS), Steamlabs, and XSplit, along with major video chat applications and conferencing solutions including Skype, Slack, Zoom, Google Hangouts, and Discord. Aside from replacing your background, you can also use it to give your webcam a DSLR or Portrait Mode style effect to appear more professional.

A lifetime subscription to XSplit VCam usually costs $49.95, but for a limited time, you can get it on sale for $19.99 — a savings of 59 percent.