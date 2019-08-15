Get Certified in Google Analytics in 48 Hours

Become a data guru and ace the Google Analytics exam in just two days.

Content is king when it comes to digital marketing, but you won’t get very far if you can’t see how people are responding to your content. There are hundreds of tools out there claiming that they can help you get the most out of the data you collect from your website or social media channels.

Google Analytics outranks them all, but you’ll need some lessons (and a certification) if you want to get a real handle on your user engagement. With this Google Analytics Certification course, you’ll prepare to ace the Google Analytics Certification Exam for under $15.

A Google Analytics certification proves that you can pull useful insights out of mountains of data. The course is designed for beginners, but you’ll still be ready to pass Google’s exam in just two days. Your expert instructor is Daragh Walsh, a Google Certified Marketer who has worked with the likes of Amazon, Hertz, and other top-tier companies.

Walsh demonstrates the three strategies you’ll need to reduce your study time by 50 percent, plus a detailed overview and tips on how to pass the first time. You’ll discover how to interpret all types of audience data during the engaging HD video lessons, and you’ll get even more answers in the active discussion forum.

