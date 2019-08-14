How India-China's Four Business Agreements on Cultural and People-to- People Ties Will Hoist Entrepreneurs?

External affairs Minister Dr.S. Jaishankar along with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi turn up at the 2nd meeting of the India-China High Level Mechanism on Cultural and People-to-People Exchanges

August 14, 2019 3 min read

Nation’s External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar inked four agreements with his Chinese counterpart Wang YI to strengthen bonds on Foreign Affairs, Cultural Exchanges, Sports Cooperation, Museum Cooperation and Cooperation in Traditional Medicine. Both Countries are known for its diversified traditional richness and cultural heritage. Indian government has made headway by joining hands with China to promote the same.

5 aspects which will uphold the business sectors through Indo-China agreement

Economic boost: India is considered as the biggest market in terms of investment, despite of which nation has been facing economic slowdown in the country. Indo-China agreement on various factors would boost the economy and assist in stabilizing country's GDP.

Opportunistic podium for Entrepreneurs: Inked between two Asian major powers, the bilateral consensus would provide chance to entrepreneurs related to cultural and traditional sectors to rise up their businesses. This part of the agreement would help them to push ahead with their business standard and per capita growth.

Hoist museums and exhibitions: Both delegates agreed to join hands and cooperate in museum management for taking ahead collaboration between Hubei Provincial Museum, Wuhan and the National Museum, New Delhi. They also shared the idea to promote the field of exhibitions, protection and restoration of collections and archaeological excavations for museums.

Partake in Sports sector: Both Nations admitted to promote exchanges between our National Sports Associations, sports persons and youth for strengthening cooperation on International Sports events. This would help the country to expand its sports sector by carrying various games and sports in a common idealogy.

Uplift Health sector and Medicinal stream: Both, countries' representatives, mentioned the importance to enhance cooperation in the field of traditional medicine. This would raise the standards of Indian traditional medicine system- Ayurveda.

Minister of External Affairs S.Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to China. He called on Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan and held talks with Wang Yi.

Minister's quote

During his bilateral meeting with Wang, Jaishankar said " it was important to ensure that bilateral differences should not become disputes and emphasised that the future of the ties will depend on the mutual sensitivity to each other's concerns".

In respect to the Kashmir issue, External Affairs minister told India's decisions on Jammu and Kashmir are the country's "internal" matter and have no implication for either the external boundaries of India or the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China