My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

How India-China's Four Business Agreements on Cultural and People-to- People Ties Will Hoist Entrepreneurs?

External affairs Minister Dr.S. Jaishankar along with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi turn up at the 2nd meeting of the India-China High Level Mechanism on Cultural and People-to-People Exchanges
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How India-China's Four Business Agreements on Cultural and People-to- People Ties Will Hoist Entrepreneurs?
Image credit: Twitter
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nation’s External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar inked four agreements with his Chinese counterpart Wang YI to strengthen bonds on Foreign Affairs, Cultural Exchanges, Sports Cooperation, Museum Cooperation and Cooperation in Traditional Medicine. Both Countries are known for its diversified traditional richness and cultural heritage. Indian government has made headway by joining hands with China to promote the same. 

5 aspects which will uphold the business sectors through Indo-China agreement 

  • Economic boost: India is considered as the biggest market in terms of investment, despite of which nation has been facing economic slowdown in the country. Indo-China agreement on various factors would boost the economy and assist in stabilizing country’s GD
  • Opportunistic podium for Entrepreneurs: Inked between two Asian major powers, the bilateral consensus would provide chance to entrepreneurs related to cultural and traditional sectors to rise up their businesses. This part of the agreement would help them to push ahead with their business standard and per capita growth. 
  • Hoist museums and exhibitions: Both delegates agreed to join hands and cooperate in museum management for taking ahead collaboration between Hubei Provincial Museum, Wuhan and the National Museum, New Delhi. They also shared the idea to promote the field of exhibitions, protection and restoration of collections and archaeological excavations for museums.
  • Partake in Sports sector: Both Nations admitted to promote exchanges between our National Sports Associations, sports persons and youth for strengthening cooperation on International Sports events. This would help the country to expand its sports sector by carrying various games and sports in a common idealogy. 
  • Uplift Health sector and Medicinal stream: Both, countries’ representatives, mentioned the importance to enhance cooperation in the field of traditional medicine. This would raise the standards of Indian traditional medicine system- Ayurveda. 

Minister of External Affairs S.Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to China. He called on Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan and held talks with Wang Yi.

Minister's quote 

During his bilateral meeting with Wang, Jaishankar  said " it was important to ensure that bilateral differences should not become disputes and emphasised that the future of the ties will depend on the mutual sensitivity to each other's concerns". 

In respect to the Kashmir issue, External Affairs minister told India's decisions on Jammu and Kashmir are the country's "internal" matter and have no implication for either the external boundaries of India or the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China

 



 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

7 Ways to Learn From Difficult Conversations

Growth Strategies

4 Keys to Working for Free

Growth Strategies

How to Pitch Your Business-Investment Case