Find your Sport Buddy through these Apps

Sports apps prepare you for the next big championship like never before! Find your game partner through the apps so that you never miss the opportunity to play

August 16, 2019 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sports apps prepare you for the next big championship like never before! Be it a venue or a sports buddy, these apps take a step further to rekindle the player in you.

1. GW SPORT

As a sports enthusiast, Ankur Singh, Founder, GW Sport, revived his passion after working for eight years in the banking sector. He sensed the common problem of waiting too long for a turn to play or struggle to find an opponent to play with. In 2015, GW Sports was launched to provide information on the nearest academy, venue, time slot, sport and coach available.

The app, currently operational in Hyderabad and Delhi/NCR, recorded a revenue of Rs 2 crore in FY2018-19. Singh shares,

“Technology is our primary challenge. As users are used to a seamless experience of using certain apps, it’s difficult for us to invest in a niche market such as this to deliver a similar user experience. Going forward, we would also like to expand in the recreational activity space.”

Downloads: 5K+ l Rating: 4/5 (as per Google Playstore)

2. PLAYO

Former investment banker Gauravjeet Singh, Founder, Playo, created a value proposition in the sports field. Launched in 2015, Playo raised Rs 6.5 crore through angel funding and by commission-per booking. It touched Rs 35 crore in the annual sales of FY 2019 through ad sales. The app helps in identifying local communities to make new playpals, organize playgroups, share information and discover sporting venues and activities.

The app functions across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Pune, NCR as well as in the UAE. Singh mentions,

“Growing geographically without complicating the app was a hurdle. We will soon introduce a feature of ‘spitting money’ where each member can pay individually while booking for group activity.”

Downloads: 500K+ l Rating: 4.5/5 (as per Google Playstore)

3. SPORTOBUDDY

Sportobuddy organises its own cricket IPs, of which the most popular ones include ‘My Child My Anchor’ and ‘Anchor City Championship’. This sports management app is equipped with features such as player management, player’s records, league management, team management, live match scores, run and net run-rate graph, wagon wheel and predicto meter.



The scoring app can be easily connected to the live video feed too for the tournaments. Rahul Mehta, Chief Strategy Officer, Sportobuddy, says,

“We are ready to expand across the country and overseas where it will be used as SaaS and revenue generating stream for us.”

Downloads: 15K+ l Rating: 4.1/5 (as per Google Playstore)

(This article was first published in the August 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)