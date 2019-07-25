Shivangi Asthana

Entrepreneur Staff

Former Correspondent - Entrepreneur India

I am a Correspondent at Entrepreneur India, reporting news on SME, funding and investment of Indian business. Previously, I was working with Thomson Reuters as a journalist covering Global News & at Forbes Group covering interior design and architecture section. I am a post-graduate in Journalism from Mumbai University & graduate in Engish literature from Hindu College, DU. You may reach me at sasthana@entrepreneurindia.com.