Shivangi Asthana

Entrepreneur Staff
Former Correspondent - Entrepreneur India

I am a Correspondent at Entrepreneur India, reporting news on SME, funding and investment of Indian business. Previously, I was working with Thomson Reuters as a journalist covering Global News & at Forbes Group covering interior design and architecture section. I am a post-graduate in Journalism from Mumbai University & graduate in Engish literature from Hindu College, DU. You may reach me at sasthana@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Latest

Growth Strategies

Oyo Innov8(ing) the Business Plan

After six years of building the unicorn, OYO marks its debut in the commercial real estate sector and acquires Innov8 for Rs 200 crore approximately

Growth Strategies

Create Closet of Memories with Godrej Almirahs

Godrej Group, which started as part of the 'Swadeshi Movement' in 1897, continues to gain a strong foothold in India despite revolutionary changes

Entrepreneurs

Find your Sport Buddy through these Apps

Sports apps prepare you for the next big championship like never before! Find your game partner through the apps so that you never miss the opportunity to play

Entrepreneurs

Meet the Makhana Man - Start-up that Leads you to Healthy Munching

At a time when corn puffs were the only option for snack munching, Mr Makhana was just the crunchy move to provide a wholesome alternative to unhealthy binging

Entrepreneurs

Superbottoms Changes the Diaper Business in India

From changing diapers to starting a diaper business, Pallavi Utagi, Founder, Superbottoms, took the traditional route and introduced cotton-based reusable diapers as an alternative to the disposable diaper industry

Entrepreneurs

India's Water Comrades Fighting Through the Crisis

Taking up the water challenge, start-ups are disrupting the ecosystem in search of better times. We bring you five start-ups that are safeguarding our precious resource

More Authors You Might Like

Loading...