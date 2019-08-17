My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Jewellers Of The Soil

Amrapali Jewels have brought international accolades to Indian jewellery craftsmanship.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Jewellers Of The Soil
Image credit: Amrapali Team
Feature Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

From humble beginnings in Jaipur to a business boasting of a Rs 200 crore annual turnover, Amrapali has redefined the concept of Indian jewellery and popularized it in international markets. The brand, founded by Rajiv Arora and Rajesh Ajmera in 1978, has been growing in leaps and bounds since inception. During the initial years, both Arora and Ajmera would travel to various parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat and other Indian states to buy jewellery from local craftsmen. “I am happy that we could make interesting jewellery at that time (when the duo started) inspired by our art, culture and heritage,”
shares Arora.

L-R: Mr Rajesh Ajmera and Rajiv Arora, Founders Amrapali Jewels

Amrapali employs the local genius while keeping the contemporary in mind. The client range of the brand includes Hollywood bigshots like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johnson to Bollywood divas like Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Tribe Hype

Amrapali Jewels launched its e-commerce cosmetic jewellery brand Tribe in 2013. Arora, talking about Amrapali products, avers, “You don’t just buy jewellery but a piece of art.” He further shares that Tribe is meant to cater to places where the brand cannot open its retail store. It is also meant to make Amrapali available to the middle class. “Tribe offers a range of products from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000 and upwards. We want to make our work accessible to people,” he claims.

L-R: Mr Rajesh Ajmera and Rajiv Arora, Founders Amrapali Jewels

The name Tribe alludes to the tribal art and jewellery that heavily influences Amrapali designs as well as refers to the loyal customer base that the brand boasts of. “We started exporting in the early 80s - way before others did,” shares Arora. Amrapali designs are now available in high-end stores like Harrods, Le Bon Marche and Galeries
Lafayette. Sensitive to varied demands of different markets, he believes a thorough understanding of culture, tradition and habits of the market being catered to helps immensely in business.

Shining Like A Diamond

  • Collections from Amrapali museum has been exhibited in six museums in the UK.
  • Amrapali has recently collaborated with Masaba Gupta to launch a jewellery line for Tribe.
  • The USA is the biggest international market for Amrapali.
  • Earrings are the bestselling.

(This article was first published in the August 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

Meet the Makhana Man - Start-up that Leads you to Healthy Munching

Entrepreneurs

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Partied With Lloyd Blankfein and Model Karlie Kloss Aboard Billionaire David Geffen's Superyacht

Entrepreneurs

5 Creative Side Hustles an Entrepreneur Should Keep a Check on