Jewellers Of The Soil

Amrapali Jewels have brought international accolades to Indian jewellery craftsmanship.

August 17, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

From humble beginnings in Jaipur to a business boasting of a Rs 200 crore annual turnover, Amrapali has redefined the concept of Indian jewellery and popularized it in international markets. The brand, founded by Rajiv Arora and Rajesh Ajmera in 1978, has been growing in leaps and bounds since inception. During the initial years, both Arora and Ajmera would travel to various parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat and other Indian states to buy jewellery from local craftsmen. “I am happy that we could make interesting jewellery at that time (when the duo started) inspired by our art, culture and heritage,”

shares Arora.

L-R: Mr Rajesh Ajmera and Rajiv Arora, Founders Amrapali Jewels

Amrapali employs the local genius while keeping the contemporary in mind. The client range of the brand includes Hollywood bigshots like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johnson to Bollywood divas like Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Tribe Hype

Amrapali Jewels launched its e-commerce cosmetic jewellery brand Tribe in 2013. Arora, talking about Amrapali products, avers, “You don’t just buy jewellery but a piece of art.” He further shares that Tribe is meant to cater to places where the brand cannot open its retail store. It is also meant to make Amrapali available to the middle class. “Tribe offers a range of products from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000 and upwards. We want to make our work accessible to people,” he claims.

L-R: Mr Rajesh Ajmera and Rajiv Arora, Founders Amrapali Jewels

The name Tribe alludes to the tribal art and jewellery that heavily influences Amrapali designs as well as refers to the loyal customer base that the brand boasts of. “We started exporting in the early 80s - way before others did,” shares Arora. Amrapali designs are now available in high-end stores like Harrods, Le Bon Marche and Galeries

Lafayette. Sensitive to varied demands of different markets, he believes a thorough understanding of culture, tradition and habits of the market being catered to helps immensely in business.

Shining Like A Diamond

Collections from Amrapali museum has been exhibited in six museums in the UK.

Amrapali has recently collaborated with Masaba Gupta to launch a jewellery line for Tribe.

The USA is the biggest international market for Amrapali.

Earrings are the bestselling.

(This article was first published in the August 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)