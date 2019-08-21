Reduce Your Carbon Footprint By Switching to Clean Energy

Arcadia Power makes switching to clean energy almost effortless.

August 21, 2019

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It's never been more vital to make an effort to significantly reduce your carbon footprint. If the increasingly erratic weather patterns, the sudden influx of natural disasters, or the continuously damaging pollution can't serve as the straw that breaks the camel's back, maybe the daily headlines pertaining to the gradual demise of the earth can spring you right into action. In case you haven't heard, we're all pretty much doomed, and we must do everything in our power to put a stop on the collapse of the world we inhabit.

While using metal straws, carpooling to work, and opting for secondhand clothes can definitely help in diminishing your harmful impact on the environment, you know you can do so much better. There's a ton of ways to make a considerable contribution to saving the earth, and perhaps the easiest is switching to clean energy.

Arcadia Power is a low-cost, clean energy provider that helps to make the switch almost effortless. All you have to do is key in your information online — like your location, current utility provider, the works — and the service will do the rest of the heavy lifting. They will then connect you to clean energy sources, and help lower your bill while at it. As their community grows (more than 250,000 people have already signed up as of writing), your environmental impact and overall savings will rise along with it.

It takes less than five minutes to join the renewable energy movement. Join Arcadia Power today and get access to clean power. Head on over to this site to connect your utility bill, and you'll get a $20 Amazon e-gift card.