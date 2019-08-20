My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

What External Affairs Minister's Meet Would Unsheathe from Indo-Nepal Joint Commission Meet?

The Indo-Nepal Joint commission meet would boost up the economic partnership, Trade and Bilateral relationship
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
What External Affairs Minister's Meet Would Unsheathe from Indo-Nepal Joint Commission Meet?
Image credit: twitter
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Economic status of the nation seems to be lowering down due to the hike in insolvency rate over the past few months. Central government has been scheduling meets and calling up conferences to waive off the economic slowdown in the country. Beginning from the Finance Ministry to the External Affairs, various norms have been followed to overcome the insolvency.

Recently, External Affairs minister Dr.Jaishankar's meet has been scheduled with Nepal Counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali

The joint meeting between India and Nepal will look upon the overall state of bilateral relations, and various areas of cooperation such as economic partnership, trade, connectivity, power and water resources sector, culture, education. This meeting brings with itself the high hopes of bilateral improvement along with trade sector elevation.

How can the meet act as an economic enhancement?

 

  • With the past records of trade and investment between India and Nepal, Import of around 70 crores and export of around 65 crores have been escalating the bilateral relations of both nations since years. These trade duties would be strengthened and increase with the optimism in Indo-Nepal meets in joint commission.
  • Security issues are the foremost important concern to both the countries. To deal with proper efficiency and jointly with each other’s security concerns, the two countries have institutionalized Home Secretary level meetings and established Joint Working Group on Border Management (JWG) and Border District Coordination Committees (BDCCs). These committees would uphold itself along with its refined credibility through these meetings.
  • Cooperation in Water Resource AgreementsWater resources agreement have always been the prominent areas of agreement between India and Nepal. An important Power Trade Agreement was signed between the two countries in 2014 paving way for the power developers of the two countries to trade electricity across the border without restrictions. Private/public power developers from India have reached agreements with the Investment Board of Nepal to develop two mega hydropower projects – Upper Karnali and Arun III.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kim Perell
Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

IKEA Debuts its Online Presence with Mumbai

News and Trends

What External Affairs Minister's Meet Would Unsheathe from Indo-Nepal Joint Commission Meet?

News and Trends

How PM Modi's Statement Raises Sense of Contentment in the Locals of Ladakh for Business Possibilities?