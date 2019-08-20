My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

Finance Minister Cuts Off Tax for Corporate Sector, Rise up the Chances of More Employment

FM Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned that the waiving off tax from the corporate sector's companies with 400 crore turnover would be gradual.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Finance Minister Cuts Off Tax for Corporate Sector, Rise up the Chances of More Employment
Image credit: zeebiz
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Corporate sectors have been the cornerstone of the nation's economy. Due to the massive slowdown in the economy, sectors are facing giant crisis in their budgeted records. Beginning from the automobile sector to FMCG, almost every single company is going through the misfortune. 

Finance Minister’s Declaration

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has brought the moment of economic relief for the corporate sector by announcing the cutoff of tax by 25% for companies with a turnover of Rs 400 Crore. This would provide the budget margin to the corporate world by bringing the sufficient capital inflow. Earlier in 2018, Then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced the cutoff tax by 25% for companies with 250 crore turnover. Bringing up the PM Modi’s Independence Day’s statement, FM stated that the PM had in his Independence Day address to the nation on August 15 had acclaimed the duties of wealth creators and said they must not be viewed with suspicion. 

What Finance Minister’s proclamation brings up as an opportunity for the nation? 

As mentioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that corporate sectors are the wealth creators of the country and they should be given an advantage to excel ahead by providing a boost to our nation’s aspirants. Following this, FM stated that these sectors’ tax would be gradually decreased for the companies with a turnover of around 400 crore. 

  • By forging with this decision, the government welcomes the opportunities of employment for the citizens of the nation. Waiving off the tax would provide the elbow room to the unemployed locals or citizens of the specific city. 

  • This decision would increase the amount of output from the corporate sector for the country which would directly proportionally set up the graph for more inflow of capital or economic profit. 

  • It will encourage the country’s pace of slowing down economy, and would help the nation to combat against insolvency. 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement 

“I would like to throw some light upon the fact that we are aware of the inevitable factor that our Indian entrepreneurs are the ones who have been the wealth and job creators of the nation. We are proud of them and would bring out the policies which will support them. Every attempt of the government will to understand them, facilitate them and promote them” said Sitharaman. 

“That is the factor on which many announcements are being made and that is the reason why the corporate taxes are brought down” she added. 

Keeping Tax administrators in the limelight, she said that tax administrators and payers are treated with utmost understanding and for this, the government has decided to call upon meetings of tax administrators in various tier II cities. 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jon Horowitz
Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

IKEA Debuts its Online Presence with Mumbai

News and Trends

What External Affairs Minister's Meet Would Unsheathe from Indo-Nepal Joint Commission Meet?

News and Trends

How PM Modi's Statement Raises Sense of Contentment in the Locals of Ladakh for Business Possibilities?