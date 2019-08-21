6 Wireless Headphones With Great Audio & Best Technology

After reviewing various aspects, here's your go-to guide for some of the best wireless headphones for every budget

August 21, 2019 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Wireless headphones are a rage now and this concept got a notch higher when Apple ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack. No doubt these headphones are great to carry, but finding the right one is a task.

For a while now we at Entrepreneur India have been reviewing a number of headphones just to find the right one. And after checking the audio quality, look, battery life, passive noise cancellation, noise cancellation feature and more, we have simply laid down the list of best wireless headphones you can buy- and there is everything for everyone.

Sony WH-1000XM3

Hefty on your pocket, Sony WH-1000xM3 is the ultimate innovation. Its noise-cancellation feature makes it a lot better than Bose. Having been used 1000X series, it has become people's favourite. A combination of aptX and LDAC wireless codecs makes it one of the best available in the market. Be it hitting your gym, or just traveling, this series offers you the perfect thing. The hinges are fragile, however, it has a battery life of up to 20 hours and a wireless range of 30 feet.

Price: INR 29,990

Mulo Thunderstruck 700

If bass matters and helps you in pumping up your workout session Mulo Thunderstruck 700 is the right pick. Coming from ex-employees of Flipkart, the makers are quite aware of what India wants and have introduced a product that satisfies our wireless and quality sound is needed in the budget. Having been using it for a week now, the device comes with washable ear cups that make it quite a good buy. The over the ear headphone provides sound isolation, has an easy control panel and comes with a battery life of 10 hours at 100% charging.

Price: INR 1899

Jabra Elite 85h

Giving premium brands a tough fight is Jabra Elite 85h that not only offers great battery life but even plenty of customization options. Jabra Elite 85h is our ultimate finding that we love. Having said that it does lack some high-end features and you can get better features from its competitors. However, this is their first attempt in coming up with a premium wireless ANC headphones and deserves an appreciation. It would be interesting to see what they bring next.

Price: INR 23,749

XECH A8 Wireless Bluetooth Voice Assist Headphone

Sometimes all you need is a good buy in budget and A8 Voice Assist Headphones certainly gives you that. What made us like this is its versatile look. The device has a passive noise cancellation feature that makes it a good pick if you are looking for something on those lines. However, the USP of it is simply that there is no distortion of sound on full volume and comes with adjustable rubber base headband. The voice assist lets you connect easily with Siri and Google.

INR: 1749

Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC

An all-rounder! The aforesaid words describe Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC to the best. A mid-range budget pair, this is something that you might have been looking for. Having tested it, they ain’t as good as Sony WH-1000XM3, but surely are more pocket-friendly.

INR- 14990

Zoook Rocker iFit Bluetooth Headphones

Looking for something with FM radio and TF card support, you are looking at the right item. Built-in 200 mAh lithium-ion battery, the device lasts up to 4-5 hours when listening to music continuously. Zook makes it to our list purely because of the price. The sound quality is mediocre but a good purchase in this range.

Price: INR 999