Can These Headphones Beat City Traffic?
Product Reviews

Can These Headphones Beat City Traffic?

We put the new Sennheiser PXC 550 headphones to the ultimate test.
Dan Bova | 4 min read
8 Items You Need on Your Desk
Office Space

These are the essentials.

These are the essentials.
Ceren Cubukcu | 3 min read
These High-School Students Found a Way to Make Any Headphones Wireless
Kickstarter

These High-School Students Found a Way to Make Any Headphones Wireless

Wireless headphones have been around for awhile, but the Spiro X1 allows people to turn any old pair into a wireless set.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
Social Enterprises Can Raise Serious Funding, If the Product Is Great
Social Entrepreneurs

Social Enterprises Can Raise Serious Funding, If the Product Is Great

A headphones company with a cause shows that dedicating a portion of profits to charity is only part of the process.
Adam Callinan | 5 min read
Monster Sues Apple's Beats Over Alleged Fraud
Lawsuits

Monster Sues Apple's Beats Over Alleged Fraud

Audio-equipment maker Monster, which helped create Beats by Dre headphones, says it was unfairly cut out before Beats was sold to Apple last year.
Reuters | 2 min read
Justin Timberlake Just Became the Co-Owner of This Audio Company
Music

AudioMaster becomes the latest addition to the celebrity's long list of business ventures.

AudioMaster becomes the latest addition to the celebrity's long list of business ventures.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
50 Cent Betting Heart-Monitoring Headphones Will Be a Hit
Wearable Tech

50 Cent Betting Heart-Monitoring Headphones Will Be a Hit

The rapper's headphone company, SMS Audio, is entering the white-hot wearables space alongside famed chip maker Intel.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
