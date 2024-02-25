Save 37% on These Sony Noise-Canceling Earbuds Get these wireless earbuds and save $45.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Recent studies indicate the average American spends more than 20 hours per week listening to music. When you factor in the rise of podcasts, that's a lot of audio consumption, so it's crucial to have the right technology.

Get more from those experiences by snagging Sony noise-canceling wireless earbuds at nearly 40 percent off for a limited time. Normally sold for $119, this durable and powerful pair is currently available at only $74.99.

Featuring Bluetooth functionality, these earbuds enable you to alter between audio from multiple devices with ease. Select from noise-canceling or ambient sound modes based on your environment, and enjoy a high-quality streaming experience through DSEE technology.

Power up quickly with this device, gaining an hour of playback ability after just a ten-minute charge. When fully charged, these earbuds will last up to 15 hours of uninterrupted use.

Equipped with easy button operation and storable in pockets, this purchase is primed to enhance your audio experience, from favorite bands to detailed discussions. Plus, the hybrid silicone earbud tips fit comfortably without jostling from movement or wiggling free over time.

Carrying an IPX4 water resistance rating, these earbuds are appropriate for outdoor and gym use without worry. Hands-free call technology also allows you to navigate phone conversations while on the move.

This is a new, open-box item, meaning it likely came via excess inventory from a store, so this is a discount worth exploring while it lasts. The purchase comes complete with a black charging case and a USB cable.

Step up your audio experience without spending big bucks by purchasing these Sony noise-canceling wireless earbuds for only $74.99 (reg. $119).

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology headphones earbuds wireless headphones

Most Popular

See all
Business Solutions

Get More Done with ChatGPT for Just $20

This ChatGPT course can help you streamline your business.

By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

Lifetime Access to Business Advice with This AI-Powered Service is Just $29.99

With Consultio Pro, you'll find expertise on topics like data analysis, financial analysis, innovation management, and so much more.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
By Emily Rella
Productivity

6 Habits That Help Successful People Maximize Their Time

There aren't enough hours in the day, but these tips will make them feel slightly more productive.

By Blake Johnson
Business News

Here Are 3 Strategies Startup Founders Can Use to Approach High-Impact Disputes

The $7 billion "buy now, pay later" startup Klarna recently faced a public board spat. Here are three strategies to approach conflict within a business.

By Sherin Shibu