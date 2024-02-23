Save on These Open-Ear Headphones — $30 This Week Liberate your ears with these wireless, non-invasive headphones discounted for a limited time.

Music, podcasts, and even white noise can help keep busy entrepreneurs and business leaders like yourself focused throughout a given workday. At the same time, if you're blocked from the world because of your audio intake, then you might leave yourself vulnerable to missing important work conversations. Offering a solid solution, this week only, these Open-Ear Conduction Stereo Wireless Headphones are on sale for just $29.97 (reg. $79).

These headphones are designed to sit on the outside of your ears and send the audio directly through your skin and bones to your inner ears with its advanced conduction technology. Their Bluetooth capabilities make running content from your phone and taking calls an easy, achievable task.

This liberates you from the discomfort of shoving earbuds into your ears and the overwhelming nature of over-the-ear headphones. It also leaves you open to catch essential work conversations and real-world sounds throughout the day.

These wireless headphones have a long-running, six-hour battery life on a full charge. This can help you keep using them throughout a busy workday. For running important calls through the headphones, you'll be happy to know that they come compatible with voice-command apps like Siri.

Running a business is difficult enough as it is. Don't leave yourself vulnerable to missing out on important conversations and meetings because you got too locked into your latest focus playlist. Make the best of both worlds and liberate your ears with these wireless, non-invasive headphones discounted for a limited time.

This week only, these Open-Ear Conduction Stereo Wireless Headphones are on sale for just $29.97 (reg. $79).

StackSocial prices subject to change.
