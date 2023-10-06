Get These High-End Earbuds for More Than Half Off for a Limited Time They're only $23 through October 15.

Entrepreneurs and modern professionals need high-quality earbuds for a number of reasons. Whether you're looking to have a video call with a team of colleagues and need to hear everyone while making sure they can hear you, or you need to block out noise during a long work session — noise control is essential. And from October 2nd through the 15th, you can get these Flux 7 TWS Earbuds with wireless charging case and power bank on sale for $22.97 (reg. $69).

These versatile and upscale earbuds are designed to help users block out unwanted noise, hear their music and audio in the best quality, and operate for a long while on a single charge. The Flux 7's advanced noise-reduction technology should be able to help diminish distractions in a noisy space. Its voice assistant feature enables you to hop on a call or hear a message whenever you need to. The Flux 7s also come with auto-pairing capabilities, which means they should connect to your phone or computer as soon as you take them out of their charging cabin.

Entrepreneurs and business professionals stay on the move often. The intelligent quick charge capabilities of these headphones make them ideal for long business trips and extended days at the office. Built with a 2000mAh polymer lithium battery in the included charging bin, these should be able to work for up to five hours per charge.

These earbuds are rated an impressive average of 4.8/5 stars by verified purchasers.

Through October 15th, get these Flux 7 TWS Earbuds with wireless charging case and power bank on sale for $22.97 (reg. $69).

