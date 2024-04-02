You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Save More Than $100 on These Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

By Entrepreneur Store

A 2023 Hubspot poll found that more than 80% of small-business owners are working overtime. That's probably because entrepreneurs have to wear a lot of hats and sometimes travel to drum up new clients. It's a good thing you can make those extra hours more pleasant by listening to music, podcasts, audiobooks, and more on your Apple devices. You'll enjoy them even more using these Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (Open Box) that are on sale for only $89.99, a 54% discount off the regular $199 retail price.

You won't have to feel guilty or worry about anything getting in the way of business, either, because they have both remote functionality and an onboard microphone so you can answer calls, adjust the volume, control what's playing, and even take care of business with Siri when necessary. You can even connect with Android devices over Bluetooth.

The noise isolation feature can be a lifesaver when you're trying to work on a plane or in an airport, plus the clarity, balance, and breadth that the Solo3 provides for your music will always be a joy. They only weigh 7.58oz, so you can take them with you anywhere.

The adjustable ear cups are comfortable all day long. A fast five-minute charge gives you three hours of listening time and you'll get 40 hours on a full charge.

This 2016 model is a New Open Box item, which is usually part of excess inventory from a store. New open-box items have been exposed to customer contact and often have an assortment of stickers on the packaging, which sometimes will show indications of extra handling. However, these products do go through an official process to verify they are still in new condition and are then put in clean packaging. They are not refurbished.

Get these Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (Open Box) for just $89.99, a discount of 54% off the regular $199 retail price.

