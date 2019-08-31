Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Aesop

Aesop has got you covered with two travel kits for all your needs, guaranteed to become a favorite if you're always on-the-go.
The Executive Selection: Aesop
Image credit: Aesop
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Whether you’re out for a week or the weekend, Aesop has got you covered with two travel kits for all your needs, guaranteed to become a favorite if you’re always on-the-go. The Australian skincare label has taken its cult-favorite products into travel-friendly sizes, and we’re a fan of its cheeky name.

The Departure travel kit includes a hand cream, moisturizer, mouthwash, toothpaste and more, plus a refreshing face mist and rinse-free hand wash, so you can freshen up any time. Pairing perfectly with it is the brand’s Arrival kit, containing four Aesop Hair and Body Core staples, perfect for those who don't want to carry it all.


Source: Aesop

Suitable for all skin and hair types, it’s great for those who just want the essentials, and arrive fresh-faced at your destination. 

Related: Improving The Skin You're In: A Gentleman's Guide To Anti-Aging Products

 

 

