Growth Strategies

3 Ways How Coal Industry Will Get Benefit From FDI Ban Eviction

Removing ban from foreign investors in funding coal miners can help Indian Government in economy boost
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 Ways How Coal Industry Will Get Benefit From FDI Ban Eviction
Image credit: Business World
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indian government has moved a step higher towards the process of stabilizing the economy by scrapping a cap on foreign investment in commercial coal mining.  The proposal has been discussed at a cabinet meeting led by PM Modi. These increasing numbers seek  the increase in investment which will bring equilibrium in the business. 

“In the coal sector, for sale of coal, 100 per cent FDI under automatic route for coal mining, activities including associated processing infrastructure will attract international players to create an efficient and competitive coal market” mentioned PIB release.  

3 Ways How FDI Ban Removal on Coal Miners Can Augment Economy Figures 

Overseas Investments  

Decision would allow overseas investors to dive into the industry with the capital inflow. This would encourage the sector to boost up with figures. Foreign companies like BHP Group Ltd and Glencore Plc will get an opportunity to own 100% of mining companies. FDI in India dipped 1% to 44.35 Billion Dollars in 2018-19. This decision to finally approve the plan comes as Modi tries to lure overseas investors to an economy that’s growing at the slowest pace in five years.

Rise in Fossil Fuel Demand 

In the fast paced era, while various developed nations are turning away from fossil fuel, demand for the same is reaching heights in India. Welcoming coal mining in the nation could tackle fuel shortages and recover growth in Asia’s third largest economy. Indian economy expanded at 5.90% in the March which has been considered as the slowest growth since 2014. 

Private Sectors Role 

Involvement of Private Sectors in the coal mining industry would ramp up swiftly in production of the coal. It would also help Indian economy by curbing down the import dependence. Track record of private  captive miners in ramping up domestic coal output has not been very encouraging, with production levels remaining range between 40-60 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in the last several years, accounting for a paltry 6-10 per cent of the overall domestic production. 

According to the experts, only CIL (Coal India Limited) is liable to sell the coal in the country till now. Along with the CIL, public and private sectors were allowed to mine and deal with only 25% of coal selling in the market. With this deregulation, private sectors will also be able to sell and mine coal in the country. 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

How to Use Tech and the Web to Exploit Cannabis-Industry Margins

Growth Strategies

11 Signs You're Not Managing Your Calendar Effectively

Growth Strategies

8 Mindset Shifts Entrepreneurs Must Make to Achieve Their Ultimate Goal