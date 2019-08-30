Smartphones

Google Pixel 4's Leaked Images Show the Makers Were Inspired by Its Rival iPhone

The leaked Google Pixel 4 image gives us a clear look of the front camera and top bezel but is it worth it?
Image credit: Google/ Twitter/ @XDA DEVELOPERS
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Editor, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

First, it was iPhone 11’s images that leaked and now it is Google Pixel 4’s images that have surfaced on the internet. Google’s latest phone that was awaited has been revealed all because of a leak. The photos made their way to the popular messaging app Telegram.

Source: Google

Inspired from iPhone?

One look at the model and you can’t help but say that the Pixel makers were truly inspired by its rival iPhone and decided to cut-paste the same design. As the alleged picture goes, there are three lenses in the square camera array, quite similar to what Apple has created.

Specs and Design

The leaked picture gives us a clear glimpse of the front camera and top bezel. The picture that are available courtesy XDA-Developers’ Editor-in-Chief Mishaal Rahman shows the phone in a black variant and has a glossy rear panel. For those who loved the traditional dual-tone look, let me tell you are out of luck. The only confusion that remains is whether the leaked image is that of Pixel 4 or the Pixel 4 XL.

Talking more about the phone, one can see two lenses and a large LED flash. As per reports, camera will reportedly be a 12-megapixel snapper and for better optical zooming it will be accompanied with a 16-megapixel telephoto lens. It goes without saying that when it comes to the camera, Google masters the game. 

Source: XDA DEVELOPERS

In the front, you can notice a thin navigation bar at the bottom and the curved Google Assistant indicates that the phone was running a beta build of Android 10.

The phone is set to launch in October and will have Google’s latest mobile software and Android Q. It is also being speculated that just like OnePlus 7 Pro the phone comes with rapid 90hz display. 

Source: YouTube/ Google

As per Google, the phone will have Motion Sense gesture controls and face-unlocking. What’s exciting is how one will even be able to control the phone simply by waving their hand in front of the skin. The feature lets you change music tracks in just a move of your hand.

Source: YouTube/ Google

Many brands have tried to install the same feature, but the experience hasn't been seamless. It would be interesting to see how Pixel presence us with this experience.

Not much is known about the phone, but it may turn out to be an interesting pick.

