How This Startup is Using Technology to Bridge the Gap between Students & Colleges in the Indian Education System

In May this year, the startup raised US$8 Mn in its Series B funding led by existing investors GirnarSoft, London based Man Capital and others

September 2, 2019 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indian education system is said to be one of the best in the world. And still the world ends for those who are unable to get through IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, DU, JNU etc. According to a report by development economist, Abusaleh Shariff, only 10per cent among the university age population have access to higher education in India.

The problems in the education ecosystem of India are myriad. And this brings us back to one question. Can technology change the face of the Indian education system? If technology can change the way people see, eat, do work then it can definitely change the way people perceive their career as well. While Byju’s became the first edtech unicorn in India, many more startups are now emerging in this space.

Co-founders- Rajiv Singh, Ruchir Arora, Saurabh Jain, Rohit Saha

A startup that has made a considerable name for itself in the edtech space is CollegeDekho.

In May this year, the startup raised US$8 Mn in its Series B funding led by existing investors GirnarSoft, London based Man Capital and others.

The Gurugram-based startup was founded in 2015 by Ruchir Arora, Saurabh Jain, Rohit Saha, and Rajiv Singh. It aims and endeavours to bridge the gap between students and their dream of pursuing colleges and careers thereafter.

Entrepreneur India got in touch with Ruchir Arora, Co-founder and CEO of CollegeDekho.com.

In a country where children’s future and more specifically, their schools and colleges are decided just minutes after their birth, the fact that children don’t have anyone to help them informed academic decisions is a sense of wonder.

Recognizing the challenges in the sector, CollegeDekho was incepted at a time when education counselling services to students. Arora says that the primary objective of this edtech startup is to change mindsets, “Rather than following the herd, irrespective of the student’s capabilities and skill set, we believe that every student is unique with a knack for something specific.” He also adds, “It just takes a few conversations and a little bit of guidance to make them realise their true potential. Rather than being average at something, we aim to make students excel at whatever they choose as a career.”

In 2015 they had 10 clients, today they have more than 500 clients onboard with more than 450 education education counsellors.

Into the Funding

CollegeDekho is using technology to disrupt the Indian education system. It has Chatbots which helps students crowdsource opinions based on former and present students. Surely, a product as such is sure to catch the investor’s eye.

The startup has quite a number of investors and funding in its kitty. In 2016, it raised US$2 million in Pre-Series A round of funding and in May, it raised another US$8 million. Arora says that the funds will be used in strengthening the infrastructure, investing in technology and expanding to new regions.

He also adds, “We are looking at expanding our operations and will be building our team, upgrading and enhancing our technology, and offering more products for the students. With the recent funding, we have also acquired Scholarship Facilitation Services to expand our global footprint, especially in the United States of America, United Kingdom& Europe.”

CollegeDekho has now expanded to cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, New Delhi, Jaipur and Gurugram.