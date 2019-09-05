LinkedIn Reveals Hottest Start-ups where Indians Want to Work

Silicon valley-based LinkedIn rolled out a list of 25 start-ups where Indians want to work

September 5, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

While the government data shows unemployment to be at a 45-year low, Indian start-ups are definitely bucking the game. Silicon valley-based LinkedIn yesterday rolled out a list of 25 start-ups where Indians want to work.

The list is generated from a data collated from LinkedIn's 645 million members by editors and data scientists. The list is the conclusion of several parameters taken into consideration including employee growth; jobseeker interest; member engagement with the company and its employees; and how well these start-ups pulled talent from our flagship LinkedIn Top Companies list.

To be eligible the start-up, according to the report, has to be 7-year-old, privately held, headquartered in India and must have at least 50 employees.

The Top Guns

The number one position in the list was taken up by hospitality start-up OYO. This did not come as a big surprise as the company has been going all-out when it comes to growing. From aggressively doing acquisitions, venturing into the co-working space, the hospitality unicorn also became a decacorn after it purchased US$2 billion shares from marquee investors including Sequoia Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

The other top five spots were secured by fitness start-up Curefit, Bengaluru-based analytics start-up Tapchief, fintech start-up RazorPay which recently raised Series C round of funding and mobility start-up Bounce. Some new names definitely popped in the list and some well-known startups or even unicorns like Swiggy, Zomato or Paytm didn't find themselves on the list.

Others in the List

The list also saw logistics unicorn, Rivigo taking a comfortable spot at the 7th position. Another unicorn, Udaan, surprisingly saw itself at the 11th spot.

Some surprising names in list included Y-Combinator backed Placement, edtech start-up InterviewBit, application start-up Nineleaps, Karza technologies etc.

Other than that, Dunzo, Stanza living, Meesho and Little Black Buck also saw itself.