Alibaba's Philanthropy Arm Hosts 2nd Philanthropy Forum in India to Support Education

The aim of this initiative is to create a responsible content ecosystem that helps narrow the digital divide and create jobs

September 5, 2019 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With the aim to create a responsible content ecosystem that helps narrow the digital divide and create jobs, Alibaba’s Group, UCWeb, on behalf of its philanthropic arm, Alibaba Foundation, hosted the second Philanthropy Forum in India today in a bid to drive universal education in the country. Initiatives announced in the forum include the establishment of “Internet Plus Philanthropy Model.”

Hosted by Tisca Chopra, actor and author, the forum brought together several outstanding and global leaders including, Atishi, Member, Political Affairs Committee, Aam Aadmi Party, Huaiyuan Yang, Vice President of UCWeb, Alibaba Innovation Initiatives Business Group, Richa Chadha, Bollywood actor, Alka Malhotra, Communication for Development Specialist UNICEF and many more.

Addressing the conference, Yang said, “In line with Jack Ma’s belief that ‘to earn respect we have to do good for the world,’ Alibaba is an internet company that integrates philanthropy into its core strategy. In accordance to this UC is initiating the concept of “Internet Plus Philanthropy”- a transparent and effective model that will use the power of the internet to mobilize all to participate in a good cause.” The initiative also aims to narrow the digital gap as part of their long-term commitment to the Indian market.

How’s UC and Alibaba Related?

UC is a business within Alibaba Innovation Business Group and a provider of mobile internet software and services. The international product portfolio of UC includes content distribution platform UC Browser Turbo, UC browser Mini and UC Ads for mobile marketing. The Alibaba Foundation, on the other hand, was established in 2011 and has earmarked 0.3per cent of Alibaba Group’s annual revenue to fund efforts designed to support environmental protection in China and helping the disadvantaged.