Movies

#4 Movies To Watch On YouTube After Work This September

Just go back, have a chill beer and enjoy some great movies after work
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
#4 Movies To Watch On YouTube After Work This September
Image credit: Hemdale/ Tig Productions
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Editor, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In 2011, Google did a flavor to mankind when it started streaming movies on YouTube. The service allowed you to either rent or stream some movies for free. Since then every month they keep adding a title that one can watch for free of cost and save a few bucks. In case you thought the listed movies were not that great, you will be surprised to see the kind of content they keep adding.

Ranging from documentaries, action, classic to romcom, there is something for everyone. Considering you are not paying for the services you might have to compromise on the quality and the one with high resolution will make you deal with advertisements in between.

Considering we all are busy with our work and hardly have time to watch movies, we bring you a list of feature films that you can watch for free on YouTube. All you have to do is grab a beer, get yourself settled and make a pick.

1. Trollhunter

In love with the horror genre? This is your ultimate calling, while you might have seen tons of horror movies but nothing can beat Trollhunter. The movie revolves around a group of students who are on move to make a documentary on a gruff, taciturn poacher named Hans (Otto Jespersen). However, soon they find themselves trapped in a world of giant monsters. Director André Øvredal builds up tension in the unthinkable manner which keeps you glued to the screen.

2. With Great Power: The Stan Lee Story

The Legend Stan Lee needs no introduction. His recent demise gives you all of the more reason to watch this film and understand the making of this powerful man. The documentary takes you through the life of this man and how he managed to make Marvel Comics a household name forever. Watch this movie and know Stan Lee: The man, the actor, the husband, and the father.

3. The Terminator

Do we even need to describe this movie to you? Arnold Schwarzenegger is the USP and this movie brings the actor out of him like no other. The movie starts in 2029 where the humans are fighting for their survival against the army of evil machines. Here comes A.I. known as Skynet who aims to stop the destruction before it starts. Check it out for the love of Schwarzenegger.

4. Dances with Wolves

It’s been three decades and Dances with Wolves remains the highest-grossing western of all the time. While not many might have seen it, now you can catch the whole movie and experience it. Kevin Costner’s 1990 classic is one of the most critically acclaimed movies and won seven Academy Awards. John J. Dunbar is roped in as Union soldier who becomes part of the Lakota tribe. The movie takes you through his journey of how he fights the rivals and help them with the Sioux escape persecution.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Movies

10 Entertaining Business Documentaries Entrepreneurs Can Learn From

Movies

13 Must-Watch Movies for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame' Pre-Sales Are Crashing Movie Ticket Sites