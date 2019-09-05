4 Movies To Watch On YouTube After Work This September

Just go back, have a chill beer and enjoy some great movies after work

In 2011, Google did a flavor to mankind when it started streaming movies on YouTube. The service allowed you to either rent or stream some movies for free. Since then every month they keep adding a title that one can watch for free of cost and save a few bucks. In case you thought the listed movies were not that great, you will be surprised to see the kind of content they keep adding.

Ranging from documentaries, action, classic to romcom, there is something for everyone. Considering you are not paying for the services you might have to compromise on the quality and the one with high resolution will make you deal with advertisements in between.

Considering we all are busy with our work and hardly have time to watch movies, we bring you a list of feature films that you can watch for free on YouTube. All you have to do is grab a beer, get yourself settled and make a pick.

1. Trollhunter

In love with the horror genre? This is your ultimate calling, while you might have seen tons of horror movies but nothing can beat Trollhunter. The movie revolves around a group of students who are on move to make a documentary on a gruff, taciturn poacher named Hans (Otto Jespersen). However, soon they find themselves trapped in a world of giant monsters. Director André Øvredal builds up tension in the unthinkable manner which keeps you glued to the screen.

2. With Great Power: The Stan Lee Story

The Legend Stan Lee needs no introduction. His recent demise gives you all of the more reason to watch this film and understand the making of this powerful man. The documentary takes you through the life of this man and how he managed to make Marvel Comics a household name forever. Watch this movie and know Stan Lee: The man, the actor, the husband, and the father.

3. The Terminator

Do we even need to describe this movie to you? Arnold Schwarzenegger is the USP and this movie brings the actor out of him like no other. The movie starts in 2029 where the humans are fighting for their survival against the army of evil machines. Here comes A.I. known as Skynet who aims to stop the destruction before it starts. Check it out for the love of Schwarzenegger.

4. Dances with Wolves

It’s been three decades and Dances with Wolves remains the highest-grossing western of all the time. While not many might have seen it, now you can catch the whole movie and experience it. Kevin Costner’s 1990 classic is one of the most critically acclaimed movies and won seven Academy Awards. John J. Dunbar is roped in as Union soldier who becomes part of the Lakota tribe. The movie takes you through his journey of how he fights the rivals and help them with the Sioux escape persecution.