These Micro Books Can Get Your Daily Reading Back on Track Fast

Keep learning straight from your smartphone with bite-sized summaries you can finish in 12 minutes.
In a supersaturated world dominated by the fickle whims of the internet and the constant need to be going there and doing that, it can be exceedingly difficult to sit down and just read a book. This can be an especially irritating problem if you're really trying to expand your horizons or make further strides in your career. You can't always spend time reading entire books, so the people at 12min began distilling books down for you.

12min creates micro books, summarized versions of entire books told in text and narrative form and meant to be consumed in, you guessed it, just 12 minutes. Their library contains summaries on books covering topics as diverse as business and sports to psychology and science and allows you to access them with or without an internet connection. Every month, you get 30 new titles that you can digest on the go. If you don't like what you're getting, you can select books you want and the 12min team will synthesize them into short, comprehensive micro books. This service has proven so successful, 12min has earned 4.7 star ratings from both the App Store and Google Play Store.

Don't stop learning; let 12min make it easier. You can sign up for a lifetime premium subscription today for 88 percent off the $346.50 list price at just $39.

