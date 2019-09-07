Yoga

#5 Yoga Poses to Lower Hypertension & Get Relieved of Work Load

Stress, anxiety, and workload are the major culprits when it comes to high blood pressure and here's how you can lower it seamlessly
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
#5 Yoga Poses to Lower Hypertension & Get Relieved of Work Load
Image credit: Pixabay
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Editor, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hypertension is a global problem. Majority suffers with it, blame it on stress, workload or pressure, we all have become a slave of high blood pressure.

And now is the time we get an alert about it and control it. If not taken care of it while there is still time you might find yourself getting a stroke or your body reacting lethally.

Most of us are addicted to medicines to control BP, but it’s time you go natural and get rid of hypertension practicing some yoga poses. Listing out five poses that will help you live a healthy life.

Vajrasana – The Diamond Pose

An exercise that focuses on the functioning of your lower abdomen and helps in lowering hypertension. It not only increases blood flow but also controls obesity. The best part is Vajrasana can be done post lunch and dinner as well.

Shishuasana – The Child Pose

One of the easiest asanas to do, Shishuasana increases blood circulation that has a direct impact on the functioning of your high BP. It releases fatigue and stress.

Shavasana – The Corpse Pose

People love this pose and anyone can pull it. From relieving fatigue, stress, and depression, this stimulates your blood circulation and relaxes your body. It also helps in improving your sleep cycle.

Sukhasana – The Easy Pose

The union of mind and body plays the most vital role. This meditative pose reduces high BP. The impact of this is such that makes you happy, calm and soothe your mind.

Bhastrika Pranayama – The Breath of Fire

The supply of oxygen is a must when it comes to blood circulation in our body. Performing this regularly works like magic.

Having recommended these five yoga poses, one needs to understand that nothing work if not followed daily. Practice it every day or at least five days a week and you will feel the difference yourself.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Yoga

Why India should Explore Business Potentials in Yoga

Yoga

#5 Ways to Improve Your Efficiency at Work through Yoga

Yoga

Bend It Like Entrepreneurs!