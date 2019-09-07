5 Yoga Poses to Lower Hypertension & Get Relieved of Work Load

Stress, anxiety, and workload are the major culprits when it comes to high blood pressure and here's how you can lower it seamlessly

September 7, 2019 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hypertension is a global problem. Majority suffers with it, blame it on stress, workload or pressure, we all have become a slave of high blood pressure.

And now is the time we get an alert about it and control it. If not taken care of it while there is still time you might find yourself getting a stroke or your body reacting lethally.

Most of us are addicted to medicines to control BP, but it’s time you go natural and get rid of hypertension practicing some yoga poses. Listing out five poses that will help you live a healthy life.

Vajrasana – The Diamond Pose

An exercise that focuses on the functioning of your lower abdomen and helps in lowering hypertension. It not only increases blood flow but also controls obesity. The best part is Vajrasana can be done post lunch and dinner as well.

Shishuasana – The Child Pose

One of the easiest asanas to do, Shishuasana increases blood circulation that has a direct impact on the functioning of your high BP. It releases fatigue and stress.

Shavasana – The Corpse Pose

People love this pose and anyone can pull it. From relieving fatigue, stress, and depression, this stimulates your blood circulation and relaxes your body. It also helps in improving your sleep cycle.

Sukhasana – The Easy Pose

The union of mind and body plays the most vital role. This meditative pose reduces high BP. The impact of this is such that makes you happy, calm and soothe your mind.

Bhastrika Pranayama – The Breath of Fire

The supply of oxygen is a must when it comes to blood circulation in our body. Performing this regularly works like magic.

Having recommended these five yoga poses, one needs to understand that nothing work if not followed daily. Practice it every day or at least five days a week and you will feel the difference yourself.