Success Strategies

5 Strategies for Standing Out and Making Lifelong Connections

Former tech executive Lonnie Mayne recommends this five-step strategy for success in business and in life.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Strategies for Standing Out and Making Lifelong Connections
Image credit: Caiaimage | TomMerton | Getty Images
VIP Contributor
Investor / Entrepreneur
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Lonnie Mayne, a former technology executive, advises corporate leaders, startup founders and more on an outlook he calls "Red Shoes Living" — five strategies he’s honed to help himself and others forge the kind of connections that cause them to stand out "like a pair of red shoes.”

Related: Richard Branson's 8 Keys to Happiness and Success

Mayne used these principles to propel his technology firm forward, and you can, too. They may seem deceptively easy, but using them sequentially could help lead to advances in work and in life. When making any connection, Mayne recommends you use the following five steps. 

1. Be aware.

In business, lift your head from reports and spreadsheets and go all-in on every conversation you have. Be conscious of those around you as human beings first and as employees, managers and colleagues second.

Related: 'Success Is Not an Entitlement; You Have to Earn It Every Day,' Howard Schultz Says

2. Practice gratitude.

Make it a practice to feel gratitude every day. Feel gratitude for your company, your team and your ability to influence and be influenced by others. This step alone will likely inspire your highest productivity as well as add to your own happiness (as well as the happiness of those you lead). Practicing gratitude for your team's efforts helps suggest you have their best interests at heart. 

3. Remember everyone has a story.

Before jumping to conclusions about someone's nature or motives, remember everyone has individual reasons for thinking or behaving the way they do. Stories may vary and shift day by day. Perhaps the weary employee is caring for an elderly parent or has just experienced a frightening medical diagnosis or a situation of personal stress. Be sensitive and ready to listen, and be attuned to the motivators that are influencing each of the people you meet.

4. Show respect and kindness.

Mayne recalls a guiding principle he learned from his grandmother: Treat those who have more than you as equals and those who have less than you as kings and queens. Treat people from all walks of life with respect, avoid the dissonant "noise" gossip can bring and keep in mind that you never know where your next great idea will come from. Mayne offers an example from his own experience: He once agreed to an elderly man's request to buy him a specific breakfast from Starbucks. After he did so, he discovered that the man was a renowned author, who then offered input about the publication of Mayne's book. In this case, Mayne says he received far more than he gave. 

Related: Going All-In on Your Dreams of Success

5. Think bigger.

This step is the culmination of the "Red Shoes Living" strategy, the one that could potentially turn simple kindness into a lasting friendship or partnership. Put yourself out there, and consider practicing these principles every day to learn what your current job, your career or even your new business could bring to the forefront of your life. 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Success Strategies

The Life-Changing Mindset That Leads Directly to Your Goals

Success Strategies

Why This Real Estate Entrepreneur Turned to Instagram to Scale His Business

Success Strategies

Which of These 4 Leadership Styles Best Describes You?