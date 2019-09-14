Here's How to Make Your Organic Food Business Grow

Going organic is not just a lifestyle fad but offers nutritional enhancement for a healthy diet. It is also sustainable & environmental friendly

India has no dearth of millennial entrepreneurs. The technology has deeply penetrated into the mindset and in the ecosystem of the country. Every passing day comes with unique opportunities and challenges, and people scattered all over the world, may be working on innovative solutions for modern problems. One of the most innovative solutions is being seen in the healthcare industry where there are newer preventive treatments for various health problems.

Going organic is one of preventive lifestyle and organic farming is one of the opportunities to tap into as it poses a high growth in a steady period. Many entrepreneurs have emerged in the agriculture or organic food production business over the years but have struggled with the challenges day and night. Before starting up a business, one should always understand the concept first and then make the investments.

Here is a guide to grow in the Organic food business:

Organic farming is a part of agriculture, which is the backbone of the society. Organic farming involves natural way of growing crops and does not involve any kind of chemical fertilizers. The main purpose of this type of farming is to provide foods with high nutrients and minerals. It is important to note that many founders make a mistake in understanding the concept and usually include chemicals in faster growth of the crop.

Technology has massively impacted the industry and has provided uncountable benefits to the entrepreneurs and farmers. Technology allows one to virtually start the business without investing in the farming land. It is important to work smartly rather than investing huge in land. Many farmers agree to work in collaborations due to unemployment.

Once the concept is fully understood, the next phase is planning and making a good business plan. Making a good business plan is very crucial as it states where and when the strategies are going to work. To grow in the industry, it is important to make good connections with the people along with investors as they bring strategic alliances to the table for corner-to-corner expansion.

The quality of the product defines the value of the brand. Most of the time is spent in calibrating the food products. If the food doesn’t taste good, it will not sell. One of the big reasons startups fail in organic food industry is that they compromise on the quality and grow the seeds in chemically fertilized land, thus killing the important minerals of the food product.

Once a good quality organic food is grown, it’s time for tasting and collecting the invaluable feedback from the customers. This phase is important because it allows one to understand the behavior of the customer along with their likes and dislikes on certain areas. The feedback will allow one to manoeuvre around and calibrate the products. Since the industry is filled with a healthy competition, many startups are shifting to data science in order to understand the consumer and their products better.

It is important to note that organic food products have plenty benefits under nutritional category, which comes at a premium price compared to conventional foods. The main reasons organic food products are expensive are skill based farming, time taken to proficiently grow the crops or plants, and the supply chain network. Due to isolation of proper supply chain, one has to balance between the management expense and the profits to stay in the industry and expand the business to more locations.