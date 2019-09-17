Thinking Smart, Lenovo Forays into Commercial IoT & Security Solutions

Leading the way towards intelligent transformation for enterprises, Lenovo launches new range of solutions for enterprises

September 17, 2019

One of the leading Personal Computer makers globally, Lenovo has launched a new generation of AI-enabled ThinkPad and ThinkCentre PCs for enterprises. At a time when organizations are looking to adopt intelligent solutions for better productivity, connectivity and security, these smart devices could be the game-changer.

Speaking at the launch, Rahul Agarwal, CEO & MD, Lenovo India, said, “At Lenovo, we understand that today’s workforce is seeking devices that offer intuitive, secure features and faster, higher performance to improve their workday.” The newly launched ThinkPad features industry-leading security with ThinkShield and AI-powered PrivacyGuard made for business customers on the go.

The future of the workplace is undergoing a paradigm shift and by 2020 more than 36 per cent of the Indian workforce will be comprised of millennials as per an industry report by IDC. The workplace of the future demands always-on connectivity and smarter security, giving them the flexibility to be productive, anytime and anywhere.

Smart Solutions for Enterprises

Lenovo’s vision of Intelligent Transformation is about merging the needs of the customers with the most secure end-user experience to unlock the fullest productivity of the workforce. Through the new range of smarter device portfolio combined with security solutions, Lenovo aims to address the concerns of privacy and efficiency.

Lenovo’s newly launched smarter enterprise PC portfolio includes ThinkPad T490 and X390, ThinkCentre Nano and Nano IoT, ThinkPad P43s and ThinkPad P1 Gen 2 mobile workstations. Lenovo also showcased the ThinkVision 43.3-inch P44w ultra-wide dual-display monitor and ThinkSmart Hub 500, a smarter conferencing solution.

Under solutions, Lenovo announced ThinkShield 2.0, a 360-degree security platform intended to secure devices through the entire product life cycle, right from the manufacturing and supply chain, ensuring that devices entering the enterprise segment aren’t infected or compromised before they are even turned on.

It also announced ThinkPad PrivacyGuard for the new range of ThinkPad laptops, a unique software feature which protects the end-users screen from prying eyes. Talking about ThinkCentre Nano & Nano IoT, Levono calls it the world’s most compact commercial desktop series in the form factor of a power bank.

Let’s Talk Smart Devices

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 offers 8th generation Intel Core i7 processors, Nvidia graphics, and rich audio and display features, targeting multitasking professionals. The laptop is just 17.9mm thin and weighs starting 1.46kg. For a great audio experience, Lenovo ThinkPad T490 features Dolby Audio Premium, featuring two up-firing speakers and dual far-field microphones for improved conferencing audio.

Lenovo ThinkPad P43s is amongst the smallest and lightest portable workstations that support 100 per cent Adobe colour gamut and Dolby Vision HDR technology. The Lenovo ThinkPad P1 features with Intel Xeon processors and supports 4GB Nvidia Quadro P1000 discrete graphics to support Client AI.

The ThinkSmart Hub 500 is an all-in-one purpose-built device that simplifies meetings by making meetings start with a single click without the usual connection and sharing hassles. “Security of Identity, data, devices and online presence is a CIOs primary concerns and through our new range of smarter device portfolio combined with security solutions, we wish to address these concerns,” Agarwal stated.