Unlock More Than 1 Million Books and Articles You Can Read Anywhere

Scribd gives you access to a huge library of books, audiobooks, magazines, and newspapers from around the world.

September 23, 2019 2 min read

There's more content in the world today than ever before, and yet we somehow have less access to it than ever. Between subscription paywalls, time constraints, prohibitive costs, and simple lack of awareness of what's worth reading, people are missing out. Scribd identified this problem and created a solution. Their subscription-based platform makes it easy to stay informed, explore new worlds, and better yourself by curating an enormous library of content that you can access anywhere.

Scribd literally is a library — the largest and most comprehensive you've ever visited, and it exists in your hands. This service gives you unlimited access to an enormous array of bestselling, classic and award-winning books (and audiobooks), as well as articles from the world's leading magazines and newspapers. It's the only subscription service with listings from all of the global Big 5 publishers. You can browse by interest, by collection, or view expert-curated reading lists to find inspiration, and you can create your own collections to personalize your library. Best of all, you can download anything so you can enjoy your content offline while you're commuting or working out.

Find out why more than 750,000 members love Scribd. Right now, you can get a 6-month subscription for 35 percent off at just $35, or a one-year subscription for 25 percent off at just $80.