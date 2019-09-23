YouTube a Priority over Netflix - CarryMinati

20-year-old sensation, CarryMinati calls Instagram casual; states YouTube remains his priority

At the mere age of 20, CarryMinati has over 8 million followers on YouTube. Originally named Ajey Nagar, Carry’s tryst with YouTube started at the age of 10 and by 16, the young YouTuber had decided to pursue video content creation as a career.

Over the years, he has successfully tried his hand at video game live streaming, diss tracks, parodies and comedy sketches. Nagar takes pride in admitting that with each passing year during his journey as a YouTuber, he has evolved, both in terms of the content he produces and as a human being.

His content has grown with him. Supported by a team of individuals that are his confidants and friends, he has started producing more refined videos. Going forward, Nagar plans to better his content. The young YouTuber is also open to making content for over-the-top video streaming platforms.

YouTube Over Netflix

Netflix has been spreading its roots in India aggressively. From Bollywood megastars to social influencers, the premium video platform has been trying hands at all kinds of content for impressing the Indian audience.

Tapping a fragmented market like India, where 80 per cent of internet users prefer to consume content in their regional language, can be challenging. Youngsters love the distinctive content the platform offers but are yet to switch to Netflix over YouTube.

Influencers like Kusha Kapila, Prajakta Kohli and Srishti Dixit have already made their debut on Netflix. Being a huge fan of the platform, Ajey Nagar would love to join the bandwagon but refuses to prioritize it over YouTube.

“It would be amazing if Netflix has some opportunity for me but YouTube is my baby that I can’t leave,” he stated. The platform has given an opportunity to hundreds of talented individuals to showcase their talent to the world. While there’s no fee for entry, survival is not easy either.

The Battle of Survival

“YouTube will always be a platform where there is tough competition. You have to make something really unique that interests people.” Hundreds of individuals start video channels but are unable to survive due to poor quality content.

Social media has opened gates for such people by making content creation and sharing easier and simpler. Instagram and TikTok have created celebrities but for Nagar, YouTube is a priority. “YouTube always remains my first priority whereas Instagram is kind of casual,” he said.

Unlike social media where people post anything and everything, they feel like, YouTube content requires structured ideation, conceptualization, scheduling among others before getting posted. “The journey (with YouTube) is endless,” Nagar stated.

Brand Marketing or Content Value

The right marketing and brand integration play a crucial role in the survival of YouTubers. Nagar, however, refrains from getting involved in the financials as he’s afraid of getting sucked into the vicious world of money.

“There are people telling me about the financial benefit of partnerships and collaborations with brands. I am solely focused on the creativity aspect. I don't get involved in the business.” Influencer marketing has become one of the most attractive career opportunities for young adults.

Nagar himself promotes various brands through his videos but never creates videos for promoting brands. “I first create my script and then try to blend in the brand within the episode. I don't create content for the brand. I create content for the people,” he concludes.