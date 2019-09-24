Here Are 5 Courses In Analytics In India Which Can Help You Be Job-Ready In Digital World

Analytics can be referred to collection, manipulation and interpretation of data to make better decisions about businesses

At a time when businesses are going digital, data has become extremely important leading to a high demand for personnel specializing in data analytics. Analytics can be referred to collection, manipulation and interpretation of data to make better decisions about businesses.

As adoption of data-driven business models increases, there is a rise in demand for who can analyse data for growth of business. Several premiere institutions in India are coming up with courses on analytics across sectors to meet the surge in demand for such professionals.

Here are some of the useful courses available in India:

Talent Analytics Course by IMT Ghaziabad

The Gaziabad-based business school in association with IMT Centre for Distance Learning recently launched an online post-graduate certificate course in talent analytics to meet the demand for HR, talent managers, general managers for medium to large-scale organizations . The short-term six-month certificate program comprises of 60 hours of online sessions overseen by subject experts from academia and industry. Covered in four modules, the program covers the fundamentals of workforce analytics and analytical frameworks. Participants will learn visualization, narration and interpretation of HR data along with “know-how” on futuristic applications in talent analytics.

Business Analytics Course by XLRI

Jamshedpur-based Xavier School of Management offers 13 courses on four broad areas including descriptive analytics, predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics and application based courses under its postgraduate certificate in business analytics for management decisions (PGCBAMD). The students can also opt for specialization in finance, marketing, operations or HR apart from the main PGCBAMD course.

Executive Programme on Business Analytics (EPBA) by IIM Calcutta

This one-year distance course offered by Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta offers modules such as data mining, business intelligence, statistical decision modeling, spreadsheet modelling, financial analytics, marketing analytics and operations analytics, big data, cloud computing, data visualization and descriptive analytics. Through this course, students gain skills to handle big data.

Business Analytics by IIT Madras

IIT Madras in association with the Centre for Continuing Education offers a one-year executive program in business analytics. It is aimed at reskilling working professionals to understand key technologies used in analytics such as data mining, machine learning, visualization techniques and statistics.

Data Analytics Management by SRM University

The management course offered by SRM is aimed at training students in areas such as predictive analytics, information security in business, data visualization and decision-making systems, python for data science, big data and cloud computing, e- business and marketing analytics.