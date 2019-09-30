Leadership

How to Coach Your Boss

Even managers need managing now and then.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Coach Your Boss
Image credit: 10'000 Hours | Getty Images
Guest Writer
President, New Light Learning and Development Inc.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I am amazed at how many managers and supervisors in leadership programs I facilitate say they “don’t really know how to coach.” We know coaching works. In a survey from the International Coach Federation and Human Capital Institute, 51 percent of respondents from organizations with what they believed were strong coaching cultures reported revenue above that of their industry peer group, and 62 percent of employees in those organizations rated themselves as highly engaged.

Years ago, as a young salesperson, I reported to a manager who never coached me and never worked with me, ever. How can someone be a sales manager if they don’t coach or develop their team? As former Home Depot CEO Bob Nardelli once said, “I absolutely believe that people, unless coached, never reach their maximum potential.”

If you are a key executive or owner of a company, you need to ask yourself a critical question: Are your leaders coaching their direct reports? If you want results and maximum impact, then one of your most important responsibilities has to be coaching the coaches, and here are some suggestions for doing just that.

Related: An Accountability Partner Makes You Vastly More Likely to Succeed

Hold Them Accountable

Let your managers know that you expect them to coach every direct report on a regular and consistent basis. To me, the biggest asset you have is the undeveloped potential of your team members. The leader coach needs to develop that potential to the fullest extent. Hold them accountable by asking for a monthly coaching report, and make that activity part of their annual performance review. 

Train Them

I find that, unfortunately, most leaders are not organically good at coaching, because talking about tough topics can lead to conflict with the person they're coaching. Even qualified leaders often don’t know how to handle it, because they haven’t received coaching in their own career and seen it modeled. Training is essential for developing the competence and confidence to be an effective coach. 

Change Their Mindset

When I was a vice president in corporate America and asked people to meet with me, they always thought they were in trouble. Why? Because the only conversation they had with leaders in the past was disciplinary. I believe there are two different kinds of coaching: corrective and developmental. An example of corrective coaching is a discussion to modify an unproductive behavior, like being late to work too often. Developmental coaching is talking about someone’s career goals and how to develop the skills, knowledge or expertise to help them get there. The reality is the leaders need to be having more developmental coaching conversations. That change of mindset can increase sales, increase productivity and boost morale.

Related: The Best-Kept Secret to Growing as an Entrepreneur

Reward and Incentivize

The reality is humans do what they are rewarded for doing. Put together a leader's compensation package or provide a bonus for their role as a coach. Far too often, we reward managers for meeting business objectives, but don’t set or reward coaching objectives. Create a “coach of the year” award for one manager each year, and generally compliment leaders for coaching and developing team members. 

The bottom line is, if you want success and growth, you have to coach the coaches.  

   

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Leadership

Navigating Your Best Leadership Path with EQ

Leadership

To Be a Great Leader, Be a Great Talent Manager

Leadership

4 Ways to Position Yourself as an Industry Authority