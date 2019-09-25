Dubai Startup Hub's Startup Panorama Edition 6.0: Cultural Diversity In Entrepreneurship

It features the stories of how individuals from different countries and cultures, including the local population, built their businesses together by tapping in to the strength of their diverse backgrounds.

The melting pot society metaphor is an expression that was originally used back in the 1700s to describe the cultural integration of immigrants to the United States where ‘E pluribus unum’ –“out of many, one”– referred to different nationalities, as elements, ‘melting’ together to create a common culture.

This term has often, and commonly, been used to describe the fusion of more than 200 nationalities in the UAE too. The difference, however, is that while the classic melting pot metaphor was based on everyone assimilating into one culture, the Emirates’ version is more about celebrating diverse identities to facilitate productive, positive and peaceful connections. The idea that everybody has a role to play, and something to bring to the table. And that ultimately, it’s the cultivation of these relationships that will foster a sharing of ideas that contribute to the greater good of society.

Dubai Startup Hub’s Startup Panorama Edition 6.0 features the stories of how individuals from different countries and cultures, including the local population, built their businesses together by tapping in to the strength of their diverse backgrounds. They also share how merging with local culture has helped gain a better understanding of context and special nuances of doing business in the region.

meekd, Project Chaiwala and Pure Harvest are just a few examples of the many startups in the Emirates with diverse founding teams.

