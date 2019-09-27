How Government is Pushing Youth Towards Skilled Employment in J&K

Centre has announced a comprehensive plan in uplifting youth skills post article 370 abrogation

Indian Government is laying emphasis on the training to be provided to the youth of newly carved Union Territories i.e. Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh. Government has planned to set up centers equipped with the different facilities to raise employability in the sectors like Textiles, Tourism, Handicraft, Healthcare, Food processing and Construction.

Measures to raise employment

Incentives for the Employer companies

Special incentive package for the companies will be planned to make headway with skilled youth by nurturing their talent and capabilities in the specific sectors. Companies would utilize the capital in establishing the production plants and equipments to prepare youth for the future.

Heritage skill development institute

To encourage the local skills and traditional capabilities of the people belonging to the particular region in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh, senior officials have called for emerging the state with Skill Development Institute. According to the ET, Government senior officials have informed that these institutes will be developed in the areas in order to protect the traditional handicraft of the region.

“No doubt that job fairs and institutes like these will transform the skilled work sphere of the region. But we need to polish our skills and make them appropriate for the specific jobs. Hiring should be followed after institutional guidance in the related sector. Only then, we will be able to grow and develop financially and ethically” said, a source shopkeeper from Ladakh.

The Skill Development and Entrepreneurship ministry is likewise working at modalities to allow higher acknowledgment of earlier learning in Jammu and Kashmir, a move which will guarantee that current workers get abilities confirmation.

To complete the package discussions, KP Krishnan, secretary, skill development and entrepreneurship ministry, will hold the second round of high level consultations with J&K authorities in the later days of this month.

Government has also proposed to organize the job fairs in the areas of J&K and Ladakh that will bring driving organizations from recognized segments and potential occupation searchers on one stage. These job fairs would forge ahead with the hiring of the local youths in the areas of their work interests.