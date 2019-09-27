How Modi Will Bring Ease in Indian Start Up Business With Global Investments

Modi urged the CE0s to speculate in the start up business in India through 'Start Up India' campaign in order to overcome the global challenges.

September 27, 2019 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Attending an exclusive roundtable with 42 worldwide CEOs and top administrators from over 20 areas, PM Modi has urged global business leaders to infuse interest in ‘Start Up India’ innovation platforms to provide solutions to the world problems in the related sectors like waste management, plastic recycling and environment.

Global CEOs have expressed their interests towards investing in India and consenting to the Modi’s vision to forge ahead with strengthened business ties between the nations. They also acknowledged the Prime Minister’s approach in driving start up culture towards advancement.

Plastic Recycle and Waste Management

Emphasizing on the development of plastic recycling, waste management and tourism initiatives, Modi discussed with the leading CEOs regarding MSMEs business and its expansion. He brought Farmers and Agriculture sector in the limelight which has become a work sphere with the right set of opportunities.

Post government announcement regarding the awareness against plastic usage and environment friendly initiatives, innovative ideas started emerging from the several institutes and organizations. Recently, an engineering student introduced his idea of producing kitchen vessels from straw stubble which encouraged the youth to raise themselves as entrepreneurs in the specific sector. Also, Government organizations have taken a step ahead towards plastic recycling by bringing the idea of converting plastic waste into fuel.

Keeping the spirit of Start Up in his discussion, PM Modi brought ahead the ideas and profit gains to the foreign investors with the purpose of startup push in India.

The CEOs valued the endeavors made by India in striving towards simplicity of working together and numerous changes that have prompted a helpful situation for investors. They additionally commended Modi for taking firm decisions and making India more speculator welcoming country.

Foreign Investment in Indian Start ups

Softbank, Headquarters in Japan has already invested around $2 Billion in Indian Start ups. Covering sectors like ecommerce, Agri tech, Fintech and industrial technology, Japan has been amongst the top investors in Indian start ups.

Eyeing at the last 5 years, Softbank and several investors from Japan has speculated over $12 Billion to standardize the start up culture in the country. The investors that participated in the round table had consolidated assets of USD 16.4 trillion, of which their total assets in India is USD 50 billion.

According to ET, IBM CEO Ginni Rometty described the meeting with Modi as "outstanding" and said the prime minister is an "authentic leader who genuinely listens to everyone's input."

She added that she went into the meeting optimistic about India and came out "even more optimistic" about the country. Expressing her views about her meet with PM Modi she said “his firm intent to continue to help with the ease of doing business is a win-win for both India and IBM.

“Captains of industry interact with PM Narendra Modi in New York. The extensive agenda includes harnessing investment opportunities in India and boosting commercial linkages between India and USA," the PMO said in a tweet.