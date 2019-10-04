Sales Strategies

Tips and Tools for Better Managing Lead Flow and Converting Sales

Attend this free webinar to learn from seasoned sales professionals how to maneuver the deluge of information and turn sales teams into a competitive advantage.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tips and Tools for Better Managing Lead Flow and Converting Sales
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

Do you wish your sales team could spend less time managing leads and analyzing data to spend more time… actually selling? This is a problem that plagues many companies – having more information doesn’t necessarily mean they have the right information.

The good news: We have the real-world insights to help you manage the process smarter and grow your business right. Join us for a free webinar called Tips and Tools for Better Managing Lead Flow and Converting Sales, presented by Dun & Bradstreet and produced by Entrepreneur.

This webinar will be moderated by entrepreneur, business consultant, and author Peter Gasca, who will facilitate an insightful conversation with seasoned sales professionals who have learned to maneuver the deluge of information and turn their sales teams into a competitive advantage.

Register Now

Gasca will be joined by Michael Botler, Manager of Sales or Operations at Credly, and James Casola, Regional Vice President of Sales and Marketing Solutions at Dun and Bradstreet. Both will share their proven strategies and tools that will empower your sales team to focus on what they do best—sell.

Learn how to better leverage your data to:

  •  Uncover your best leads and opportunities
  •  Prioritize your top opportunities
  •  Make every sales conversation count

The Tips and Tools for Better Managing Lead Flow and Converting Sales webinar will take place live on Thursday November 7 at 12 p.m. EST | 9 a.m. PST.

Register Now

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kim Perell
Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Sales Strategies

Want to Make a Deal? Stop Selling and Start Connecting.

Sales Strategies

9 Successful Business Leaders Reveal Their Top Tips for Selling Anything to Anyone

Sales Strategies

3 Ways You Can Increase Sales Without 'Selling'