Attend this free webinar to learn from seasoned sales professionals how to maneuver the deluge of information and turn sales teams into a competitive advantage.

October 4, 2019 2 min read

Do you wish your sales team could spend less time managing leads and analyzing data to spend more time… actually selling? This is a problem that plagues many companies – having more information doesn’t necessarily mean they have the right information.

The good news: We have the real-world insights to help you manage the process smarter and grow your business right. Join us for a free webinar called Tips and Tools for Better Managing Lead Flow and Converting Sales, presented by Dun & Bradstreet and produced by Entrepreneur.

This webinar will be moderated by entrepreneur, business consultant, and author Peter Gasca, who will facilitate an insightful conversation with seasoned sales professionals who have learned to maneuver the deluge of information and turn their sales teams into a competitive advantage.

Gasca will be joined by Michael Botler, Manager of Sales or Operations at Credly, and James Casola, Regional Vice President of Sales and Marketing Solutions at Dun and Bradstreet. Both will share their proven strategies and tools that will empower your sales team to focus on what they do best—sell.

Learn how to better leverage your data to:

Uncover your best leads and opportunities

Prioritize your top opportunities

Make every sales conversation count

The Tips and Tools for Better Managing Lead Flow and Converting Sales webinar will take place live on Thursday November 7 at 12 p.m. EST | 9 a.m. PST.