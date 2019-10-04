Wealth

Everyday Money: 3 Parameters of Choosing A Mutual Fund Scheme

A mutual fund should not be picked solely based on its performance or star rating given by MF rating agencies
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Everyday Money: 3 Parameters of Choosing A Mutual Fund Scheme
Image credit: pixabay
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

“Which is the best performing mutual fund?” This is a commonly asked question by investors, however, a wrong one. The correct question to ask should be which is the right mutual fund for me?

The right mutual fund to include in your investment portfolio should be best suited to your risk appetite, financial goals, investment horizon and be a top performer within its category. Having said that, a top performing fund cannot be selected only by looking at the star rating of the fund given by a star rating agency.

Consider these three parameters when choosing a fund to invest in:

Investment Goal and Horizon

Well defined goals help make better investment decisions. These goals can be short-(1-2 years), mid- (3-5 years), and long-term (>5 years) depending on how far away the goal is. Investment horizon determines the risk you can take with a mutual fund.

Related Read: Importance of Goal-Based Investing

For instance, if you want to save for a vacation next year, you can park your savings in an ultra short-term or a liquid fund. These funds are not subject to market volatility as they invest in short-term papers, making them suitable for short-term needs. On the other hand, you can take more risks for your child’s education goal that is 10 years away.  Equity funds are capable of delivering 13-18 per cent returns over an investment period of 10 years. At the same time, for a short term of 2-3 years, equity funds are capable of eroding your savings depending on the market conditions.

Risk Appetite

After goals, risk appetite is the second major factor to consider when choosing a fund. Equity funds are extremely volatile whereas debt funds are least affected by market conditions. Hybrid funds balance market volatility by spreading investments across equity and debt.

Related Read: Types of Mutual Funds

Equity funds are suitable for a long-term goal, but someone who can easily get affected by market movements should not choose them even for a long-term goal. A moderate risk investor can opt for an equity-oriented hybrid fund for long terms goal. These funds allocate 60-70 per cent in equity and the rest in debt.

Performance of the Fund

Performance of a fund should be compared with its peers in the same category and not across segments. Comparing a mid-cap and a multi-cap fund will not give you correct information. Instead, within the mid-cap (or multi-cap) category, choose a fund that has consistently performed for more than five years.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Wealth

Are Small and Micro Enterprises Feeling the Pinch of Slowdown?

Wealth

Tracing The History Of Gandhi's Portrait On Banknotes

Wealth

Everyday Money: Why You Should Invest In a Mutual Fund